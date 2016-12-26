Bellshill continued his progression over fences with victory in the Shannon Airport Novice Chase at Limerick.

The Willie Mullins-trained six-year-old struck Grade One gold as a novice hurdler at Punchestown last season and made a winning start in his new discipline at Gowran Park last month.

Sent off the 4-9 favourite stepping up to Grade Two company, Paul Townend had very little cause for concern throughout, taking closer order from two out after sitting in third or fourth through the early stages.

Taking control between the last two fences, the market leader eventually passed the line an impressive three-and-a-quarter lengths scorer from stablemate Haymount.

Townend said: "It was a good performance - we didn't fly and picked up well off the bend. We winged the second-last and put it to bed from there.

"He missed one up the back, but is a novice and on the whole it was a decent performance.

"It (the ground) is hard work, but the chase course didn't ride as soft as the hurdle course."

Mullins was at Leopardstown, where he said: "I loved the way Bellshill was asleep in behind and, once he got a glimpse at the second-last he showed plenty of pace to win. He couldn't have done much more.

"Haymount jumped fantastic."

RaceBets quote the winner at 11-2 from 8-1 for the RSA Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.