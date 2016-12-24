Joseph O'Brien is keeping his fingers crossed Landofhopeandglory can continue his progression in the Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle at Leopardstown.

The JP McManus-owned three-year-old is at the head of ante-post lists for the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival after having won each of his three starts over jumps.

With the owner's retained rider Barry Geraghty in action at Kempton on St Stephen's Day, Mark Walsh gets on board Landofhopeandglory, who completed a hat-trick in Grade Three company at Fairyhouse at the start of the month, for a second time.

O'Brien said: "He seems in good form and we've been happy with him since the last day.

"He seems to be taking his races well and hopefully he'll run another good race.

"There's another nice race for him back at Leopardstown in February (Spring Juvenile Hurdle), but we'll see how he runs here and how he comes out of it."

The County Kilkenny-based trainer also saddles Lord Justice and Zig Zag, who finished second and third respectively in the Summit Juvenile Hurdle at Doncaster a fortnight ago.

"They've both been running good races and hopefully they can pick up a bit of prize-money again," O'Brien added.

Landofhopeandglory once again takes on the Willie Mullins-trained Bapaume, who was beaten just a length into second at Fairyhouse on what was the latter's Irish debut.

Mullins' son and assistant, Patrick, said: "You would like to think Bapaume should be able to reverse the form, with normal improvement.

"It doesn't always work like that, obviously, but we think he'll improve from Fairyhouse and we're expecting a big run.

"Joseph's horse is the one to beat and the horse that sets the standard."

Gordon Elliott's Mega Fortune was third at Fairyhouse and renews rivalries with Landofhopeandglory and Bapaume.

Soir De Chantenay, Amaulino, Champagne Pat, Do No Complain and Prospectus complete the 10-strong field.