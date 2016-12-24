Bellshill is the star attraction in the Shannon Airport Novice Chase at Limerick.

A winner of the Champion Bumper at the Punchestown Festival and a dual Grade One scorer over hurdles last season, the Willie Mullins-trained six-year-old made a fine start to his career over fences with a bloodless victory in the fog at Gowran Park last month.

He now steps up to Grade Two level for a race Mullins has won in recent years with Sir Des Champs (2011), The Paparrazi Kid (2013) and Outlander (2015).

Mullins also saddles Haymount, who was rated much lower than Bellshill over hurdles but beat subsequent Grade One winner Coney Island on his fencing debut at Punchestown last month.

Assistant trainer Patrick Mullins said: "Haymount won what was probably the strongest beginners' chase run in Ireland so far this year.

"He surprised us a bit that day. He has the physique to be a better horse over fences than he was over hurdles and it looks as though that's the case. His jumping was pinpoint in Punchestown.

"He probably had the run of the race, but it will be interesting to see how he goes.

"Bellshill has the better form overall and was the higher rated of the two over hurdles.

"He made a great debut over fences, but the worry I would have with him is he's probably not at his best on heavy ground. If you look through his form, I think his best runs have been in the spring.

"This is a lovely race - a Grade Two over two over two and a half miles - and Willie likes to run one or two of his better novices in it.

"I remember The Paparrazi Kid beating Felix Yonger in this a few years ago and I wouldn't be that surprised if there was an upset again, but we'll have to see what happens."

Attribution is a leading contender for Henry de Bromhead after having accounted for the Mullins-trained Briar Hill in a Grade Three at Navan a few weeks ago.

Gordon Elliott's Diamond King made a big impression on his chasing bow at Galway, but needs to bounce back from a disappointing run in the Drinmore Novice Chase at Fairyhouse.

The Mouse Morris-trained Nambour and Liam Cusack's outsider Who's That complete the line-up.