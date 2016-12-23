Yanworth tops five runners for the 32Red Christmas Hurdle at Kempton following the defection of Irish raider Vroum Vroum Mag from the St Stephen's Day showpiece.

The Willie Mullins-trained Vroum Vroum Mag is now likely to take up one of three possible engagements over Christmas at Leopardstown. She is entered in the Squared Financial Christmas Hurdle, the Lexus Chase and the Ryanair Hurdle.

"All is fine with her and I think she's probably going to run in Leopardstown," said Mullins' son and assistant, Patrick.

"It's probably a bit up in the air which race she'll run in at this stage. They've all got another bit of work to do so we'll see where we are early next week.

"Willie just decided he'd keep her at home this Christmas."

Owned by JP McManus, the Alan King-trained Yanworth is dropping back down to two miles after making a winning reappearance over two and a half miles at Ascot last month.

McManus' racing manager Frank Berry said: "We're looking forward to running him at two miles.

"We'll find out a bit more about him. It's a lovely race to be going back there and it's a good track.

"Alan is very happy with him and we're looking for a good run."

McManus is also represented by My Tent Or Yours, who took this prize in 2013.

The Nicky Henderson-trained nine-year-old was runner-up to The New One in the International Hurdle at Cheltenham on his latest start.

Berry added: "He ran a blinder the last day (behind The New One). He's a good horse and he came out of the race very well.

"Both horses are in good form. Let's hope one of them is good enough to win."

The New One, whose novice-chasing career has been put on hold by trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies, will bid to make it third time lucky in this race having taken second prize in 2013 and 2015.

Dan Skelton's Ch'Tibello, who had My Tent Or Yours back in second place when successful at Haydock, is also in the line-up.

The Richard Harper-trained Gray Wolf River completes the field as a huge outsider