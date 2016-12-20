Snow Falcon is on course for the Squared Financial Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown on December 28 when he could be joined by stablemate Monksland.

Trainer Noel Meade looks to have a smart prospect on his hands as the six-year-old, who won the Lismullen Hurdle at Navan, was still on the bridle when falling three from home in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury last time out.

While it is hard to predict what would have happened at the finish had he stood up, the fact the eventual winner Unowhatimeanharry has subsequently won the Long Walk Hurdle certainly does not harm his future prospects.

As for Monksland, he has found himself back over hurdles this season having made several jumping errors over fences but was only sixth in the Hatton's Grace.

"The plan is for Snow Falcon to run in the Christmas Hurdle, and maybe Monksland might join him," said Meade.

"We weren't happy with Monksland after he ran the last day, so we gave him a bit of time. It depends on how he works. We sent him back swimming for a while again."