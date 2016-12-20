Gordon Elliott has decided to give Apple's Jade a break over the Christmas period following her Grade One victory at Fairyhouse earlier this month.

The four-year-old filly lowered the colours of her former stablemate, the Willie Mullins-trained Vroum Vroum Mag in the Hatton's Grace Hurdle.

Apple's Jade will now be given a few weeks more away from the track after Elliott announced she will not take up either engagement in the Squared Financial Christmas Hurdle or the Ryanair Hurdle at Leopardstown next week.

"We won't run her over Christmas. We'll keep her for a few weeks until after Christmas," the County Meath handler told At The Races.

Elliott intends to be mob-handed at Leopardstown over the four days of their Christmas meeting.

"I've loads of runners. It's an exciting time over Christmas and I'm, looking forward to it," he said.

Of his many intended runners is Prince Of Scars, who is being lined up for the Neville Hotels Novice Chase on Thursday week.

Elliott added: "We've got plenty for the novice chases. Prince Of Scars will go for the three-mile, Diamond King I'm sure will go for something and I'll have runners in nearly every race I'd say over Christmas."