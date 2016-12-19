Sandra Hughes is to keep Acapella Bourgeois in beginners' company for his next start rather than pitch him into Grade One class.

The six-year-old made an inauspicious start to his chasing career when falling at the first fence at Naas in November.

However, Acapella Bourgeois put that behind when he put in a clear round to take third place behind Martello Tower, beaten only two lengths, at Fairyhouse earlier this month.

Hughes said: "Acapella Bourgeois has an entry in the three-mile Grade One at Leopardstown (Neville Hotels Novice Chase, December 29) but will go for the two-mile-three-furlong beginners' chase instead.

"He just got a bit tired the last day at Fairyhouse as it was practically his first run of the season as he fell at the first at Naas."