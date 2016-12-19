Former champion hurdler Jezki will have his first race in nearly 20 months in the Squared Financial Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown on Wednesday, 28 December.

Trainer Jessica Harrington has had to exercise plenty of patience with the multiple Grade One winner, but the long return process now has an end in sight.

He ended the 2014-15 season in terrific form, winning the Aintree Hurdle and the Ladbrokes World Series Hurdle at Punchestown, his first race over three miles.

Jezki was an early favourite for last season's World Hurdle at Cheltenham before he was ruled out with a leg problem.

"Jezki is working away well and will go for the three-mile Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown," said Harrington.

