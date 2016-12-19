Owner John Snook has confirmed that Thistlecrack will run in the King George VI Chase at Kempton on 26 December, setting up a mouth-watering duel with his stablemate, Cue Card.

Thistlecrack swept all before him last season, including the World Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and this season has dominated in three novice chases, although his jumping came under scrutiny at Cheltenham, where he appeared not to measure his fences accurately.

Snook says the horse is ready for the challenge.

“It’s definitely the King George for Thistlecrack – it’s always been my intention to go that way provided the horse has been coping with jumping fences and we think he has,” he told Somerset Live.

“His win at Newbury on Hennessy day confirmed that – there was nothing wrong with that performance – and provided he’s 110 per cent on the day we’ll be in the King George.”