Outlander has emerged as a possible contender for the King George VI Chase at Kempton, with connections tempted to run in the 26 December feature after Coneygree was ruled out on Sunday.

Coneygree, winner of the 2015 Cheltenham Gold Cup, misses the race after failing to sparkle in his work and his absence has prompted trainer Gordon Elliott to consider running Outlander in Britain rather than taking up his Lexus Chase entry at Leopardstown on 28 December.

The eight-year-old joined Elliott from Willie Mullins in the autumn and while he has yet to win since making the move, he looked sure to collect in the Clonmel Oil Chase before falling at the last and lost little in defeat when second to Djakadam in the John Durkan at Punchestown.

Elliott told Betfair: "We're sort of half thinking, with Coneygree now being out, that we might aim Outlander at it.

"Obviously Gigginstown (Outlander's owners) have got plenty for Leopardstown (Lexus).

"He came out of his last race very well, so I'm thinking we might run him in the King George, all being well."