Shattered Love took advantage of the fall of odds-on shot Asthuria to take the Listed honours in the Horse & Jockey Hotel EBF Boreen Belle Mares Novice Hurdle at Thurles.

There was little between the pair when Asthuria crashed out at the third-last flight.

That left Jack Kennedy's mount well clear of the two remaining rivals and when Catcheragain came down at the last, the Gordon Elliott-trained Shattered Love (5-2) simply coasted home.

Kalopsia stayed on her feet to claim the runner-up prize.

Kennedy said: "She jumped and travelled away and I was still going all right when Paul (Townend, on Asthuria) fell and I'm not sure how it would have worked out.

"She is a nice mare and is progressive and I was happy enough with how I was going (at the third-last).

"She'd stay further."