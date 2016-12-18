Death Duty was the headline act at Navan for trainer Gordon Elliott, who swept up with a four-timer as well as having a winner at Thurles.

The 6-4 shot took his unbeaten record over timber to three with an emphatic performance in the Navan Novice Hurdle at the County Meath track.

Successful at Roscommon and Navan this season, the five-year-old completed the hat-trick with a stylish display in this Grade Two contest as he cruised home by three and three-quarter lengths from Monalee under Bryan Cooper.

Elliott said: "He's done it well. I thought he'd improved a bit from the last day, and Bryan said he was on the bridle more this time.

"He will go now for the Grade One (Lawlors Hotel) novice hurdle at Naas (8 January).

"He looks an Albert Bartlett type."

Automated (8-1) came from last to first to give Elliott and Cooper a quickfire double in the Tara Handicap Hurdle, beating Scoir Mear by a length and a quarter.

Elliott said: "Ideally, he wants to be a length or two down at the last and come with one run as he does not like to be in front too long.

"The conditions suited and the track suited him."

Glenloe (6-4 favourite) made it three for Elliott when just getting the better of Call The Taxie after a prolonged battle in the John Lynch Carpets Maiden Hurdle in the hands of Barry Geraghty.

"He's a grand horse but it was probably a weak enough race. He had his head in front at the right time," said the County Meath handler.

"He's bred to be a staying chaser as he's a brother of Alfie Sherrin."

Samcro (1-3 favourite) completed the four-timer in the Listed 'Future Champions' INH Flat Race with Jamie Codd getting him home by half a length.

Elliott said: "He's a lovely horse, and we like him a lot.

"Jamie said it was real cat and mouse, and he would have done more in a gallop at home.

"He may only have one more run this season. He could have a month off and look at Fairyhouse or Punchestown.

"He's a horse for the future."

Elliott's day was capped by Shattering Love taking the Listed mares' novice hurdle at Thurles.

Cilaos Emery (5-4) made most of the running to make a winning debut over jumps in the Irish Stallion Owners EBF Maiden Hurdle for jockey Ruby Walsh and trainer Willie Mullins.

Mullins said: "I liked him at Punchestown in his bumper where I thought he was exceptional, and he showed that again here.

"He was against proven stayers and point-to-point horses, took them on from the front and was going away from them.

"He will go for a novice now and should improve away over the season."

Sandra Hughes struck with Total Recall (9-2) in the Prancer and Dancer Rated Novice Chase under Roger Loughran.

Loughran said: "He's a good, tough sort, and I knew he'd put the race to bed when I jumped the last."

The judge could not split Gerard Keane's Effernock Lad (11-2) and the Eddie Cawley-trained

Flemenstorm (12-1) in the Round O Pub & Restaurant Handicap Chase after the pair shared the spoils following a battle royal on the run-in.