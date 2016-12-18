Coneygree is not 100% and will miss the 32Red King George VI Chase at Kempton on St Stephen's Day.

Connections of the Mark Bradstock-trained gelding were not happy with his work on Saturday and feel the 2015 Cheltenham Gold Cup hero is below par.

"He didn't work well on Saturday and he's just not right," said Bradstock's wife and assistant, Sara.

"I just know he's not himself. We're not taking any risks.

"He is fragile and we want him to be completely on song when he runs.

"We'll obviously take veterinary advice and then I'm sure the horse will tell us when he's right again.

"I know every breath he takes, I know every step he takes, I know exactly how he is and he's just not feeling good.

"We'll still hopefully on for the Gold Cup, and maybe something before that."

Coneygree returned from a year off the track last month when second to Cue Card in the Betfair Chase at Haydock and a rematch between the two over Christmas had been greatly anticipated.