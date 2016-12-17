Yorkhill made a flying start to his career over fences with a bloodless victory at Fairyhouse.

The point-to-point and dual bumper winner won his first four starts over hurdles last season including Grade One triumphs in the Tolworth at Sandown, the Neptune at Cheltenham and the Mersey Novices' Hurdle at Aintree.

Despite disappointing on his final start of the campaign at Punchestown, he was unsurprisingly a warm order for his first foray over fences in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners Chase.

And those who took the prohibitive odds of 1-8 will have had few concerns for the duration of the two-mile contest.

Ruby Walsh kept things simple aboard the Willie-Mullins-trained six-year-old, initially settling his mount in behind the pacesetting Burgas before allowing him to stride on at the head of affairs after the third fence.

The front pair soon opened up a significant lead over the rest of the field and though he showed a tendency to go left at his obstacles, Yorkhill was largely assured in the jumping department.

Former stable companion Burgas did his best to make a race of it in the home straight, but Yorkhill was in a different league and pulled 14 lengths clear with the minimum of fuss.

Mullins said: "He has huge scope for jumping and certainly has not lost any of his ability. He's very at home over fences.

"He went a bit left but that would not worry me too much once they have an engine.

"I hope fences will help him to settle. He took a fairly keen hold but was not rushing his fences. He would have no trouble stepping up in trip but he is very good at that trip and can jump at that trip.

"Christmas will probably come a bit too soon for his next run. He could stay at two miles or go up in trip just depending where his next run fits in."

Yorkhill was cut to around 3-1 favouritism about winning the JLT Novices' Chase at Cheltenham, while he is available at 7-1 for the Arkle Trophy.

A Genie In Abottle ground his rivals into submission with a bold front-running effort in the Merry Christmas From All At Fairyhouse Beginners Chase.

Bryan Cooper was happy to force the pace on Noel Meade's 2-1 chance, and after seeing off the challenge of favourite Mall Dini, he still had enough in the tank to keep Blazer five and a half lengths in arrears.

Jonathan Moore picked up a cracking spare ride when guiding Prospectus to victory on his hurdling debut in the Racing On New Years Day 3-Y-O Maiden Hurdle.

Gavin Cromwell's 16-1 chance had got the better of odds-on favourite Dakota Moirette approaching the last, and pulled nicely clear on the run-in, scoring by 12 lengths.

Minella Till Dawn found plenty in the closing stages to land the Great Sponsorship Packages At Fairyhouse, Enquire Today Maiden Hurdle.

Gordon Elliott's 5-4 chance looked to be travelling the worst of him, Al Boum Photo and Castlegrace Paddy at the second last, but stuck on well for Mark Walsh to beat the last-named by a length.

Davy Russell missed out on Castlegrace Paddy, but made no mistake aboard Paul Nolan's Tuzo (10-1) in the Buy Your 2017 Fairyhouse Membership On Course Today Handicap Hurdle.

Willie Austin's All The Chimneys (10-1) got the better of a tremendous tussle with Another Challenge to land the Book Easter Festival Tickets Online At Fairyhouse.ie Handicap Hurdle under Patrick Corbett.

Pat Fahy and Richard Deegan were successful when Awayinthewest (10-1) took the Irish Stallion Farms EBF 4-Y-O Fillies Flat Race.