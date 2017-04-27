Four-time Paralympian John Fulham has been elected unopposed as the next president of Paralympics Ireland, with his term commencing immediately.

The Limerick native succeeds Jimmy Gradwell who had served two successive terms spanning eight years.

Fulham competed successfully for Ireland at Paralympic Games from Barcelona 1992 through to Athens 2004 as a wheelchair racer over 100m and 200m, with European and national titles to his name, as well as being a three-time winner of the Dublin marathon.

The 45-year-old, who works for the Irish Wheelchair Association, also played on the Irish wheelchair basketball team for 14 years.

Upon retirement from athletics he was appointed to the board of the organisation, acting as communications officer for many years, moving into the role of vice president in 2013.

Welcome aboard newly elected President @CFulham & thank you to outgoing President @JimmyPresident after 8 years https://t.co/Gjx4vYxG6F pic.twitter.com/N6JqgFT002 — Paralympics Ireland (@ParalympicsIRE) April 27, 2017

Addressing the members at the AGM on Wednesday evening, Fulham said: "Having been involved in the Irish Paralympic movement as both a competitor and an official for thirty years I have a unique understanding of the landscape.

While considerable success and progress has been achieved to date I believe we need to work hard together to ensure our people; athletes, coaches and officials continue to be given the best support in their preparations, while also ensuring that disability sport in Ireland continues to grow."