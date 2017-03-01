Miriam Malone has been appointed as their new chief executive of Paralympics Ireland.

Malone joins the organisation after 11 years with the FAI where she was Business Partnerships Director, and a member of the management team of the association. She succeeds Liam Harbison in the role.

The new CEO said: "I am honoured to take on the role of CEO for Paralympics Ireland, I look forward to repaying the trust shown to me by the board recruitment and selection committee.

"I believe that Paralympics Ireland is an important part of the Irish sporting landscape. I know that with Liam Harbison at the helm for the last number of years it has grown greatly, and had a very successful Paralympics Games in London and Rio. One of the challenges for me and all the staff will be to maintain that trajectory of growth, progression and recognition for the athletes

"I hope to bring my experience from the FAI and other organisations to this position and I also look forward to learning from the wealth of experience in Paralympics Ireland. I am really looking forward to working with the board, staff and athletes as well as members, and the various partners of Paralympics Ireland as we embark on the next phase of the journey.

"My focus will be on continuing development of this well-established organisation, and to prepare for hosting the 2018 Para-Swimming European Championships in Dublin, and of course the Paralympic Games in Tokyo 2020."

President of Paralympics Ireland Jimmy Gradwell said there was big interest in the post: "We are absolutely delighted to welcome Miriam on board. We were overwhelmed by the interest in the role and are so pleased to have someone of Miriam’s calibre and extensive experience in the sector leading us into Tokyo and beyond.

"There is a lot of work on the horizon not least the Para Athletics World Championships in London this Summer and the inaugural Para Swimming World series which kicks off in March.

"Furthermore, after winning the bid recently we’re set to host the 2018 Para Swimming European Championships in Dublin next Summer so that is a huge focus for us."

Malone will take up the position in early May.