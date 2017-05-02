The Irish Greyhound Board (IGB) will be hoping that they have put a long-running row with Dublin-based owners and breeders behind them by agreeing the sale of Harold’s Cross Greyhound Stadium.

When news broke that the IGB was planning to sell the venue, one of two they have in the capital, the Dublin Greyhound Owners and Breeders Association (DGOBA) were up in arms.

Protests by the DGOBA led to several race meetings behind cancelled at nearby Shelbourne Park, but Harold’s Cross was closed in February.

The sale is part of the implementation of the Indecon Report, which was commissioned by the Government and published in 2014.

The report recommended the sale of Harold’s Cross in order to help tackle the IGB's debt, which now stands at over €20m.

On Tuesday the IGB confirmed it has accepted the offer from the Department of Education and Skills for the purchase of Harold’s Cross Stadium.

"This decision brings to an end to a long and sometimes difficult process to sell one of our Dublin stadiums, which makes commercial and operational sense for the IGB," said Phil Meaney, IGB Chairman.

"The Board is well aware of the place that Harold’s Cross had amongst the greyhound community, particularly in Dublin. However I believe the sale will be of huge benefit to the industry as a whole.

"This will allow us for the first time in many years, a capacity to invest in the many areas that require support and attention."

The IGB, as a semi-state commercial body, will now be seeking the approval for the sale from the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

It remains unclear whether or not this will be the end of the matter, with the DGOBA firm in their opposition to the sale.