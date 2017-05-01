After claiming a bronze medal at the European Badmintion Championship alongside her brother Sam, Chloe Magee felt that preparations had gone well for the pair in advance of the competition.

The Magees enjoyed a productive week in Denmark and they secured their medal with victory over the Polish duo Robert Mateusiak and Nadiezda Zieba.

They would, however, lose out to top seeds Joachim Fischer Nielsen and Christinna Pederson in the semi-final encounter.

Reflecting on the week, Chloe Magee told RTÉ Sport: "We knew we were playing quite well and were in good form. We had five weeks of training, so we knew we could make a mark even though the draw was tough.

"First up we had the number five seeds and we knew that if we didn't perform we'd be heading home.

"However, we were confident we could win and fought to the end.

"That win brought us into the tournament and we were able to play the French and the Polish with a lot more confidence.

"It's just fantastic to get a medal. It's been a long time coming. I've trained for ten years for this year medal and it's feels great to get a major medal for Ireland."

The Donegal native, while disappointed with exiting at the semi-final stage, was glad of the challenge that presented itself.

"They were the number one seeds and it was always going to be very tough to beat them," she added.

"It was a case of us going out there to see could we challenge them."