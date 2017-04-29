There was no joy for Chloe and Sam Magee in their European Badminton Championship silver medal match as they lost 21-14, 21-10 to Joachim Fischer Nielsen and Christinna Pederson.

The Donegal brother and sister created history when they won Ireland's first ever medal at this level, securing bronze with their victory Robert Mateusiak and Nadiezda Zieba on Friday.

But on Saturday they were no match for the top seed Danish pair, who were playing on home soil in the city of Kolding, who moved a step closer to defending their title.

The Magees started well, but Nielsen and Pederson quickly took control and wrapped up the first game 21-14. They didn't let up in the second and quickly closed out this semi-final match.

The result will no doubt be disappointing for the Magee siblings, but they can take comfort in the fact that they have won Ireland's first ever European badminton medal.