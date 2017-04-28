Donegal pair Chloe and Sam Magee have created history by winning Ireland's first ever medal at the European Badminton Championships in Denmark.

The brother and sister combination beat Robert Mateusiak and Nadiezda Zieba in their quarter-final in Kolding on Friday, securing a place in the last four and a bronze medal at least.

This is the first time that Ireland has ever won a medal at European level and they can still upgrade that to silver or even gold over the weekend.

They beat the Polish pair 22-20, 17-21, 21-12.

More to follow...