Chloe and Sam Magee marched past French pair Bastian Kersaudy and Lea Palermo and into the quarter-finals of the European Badminton Championships in Denmark on Thursday evening.
The Donegal siblings beat No 5 seeds Jacco Piek and Selena Arends from the Netherlands on Wednesday, and followed that up with a battling victory to keep their medal hopes alive.
They'll face either Finland or Poland in the last eight, and if they can overcome that challenge the Magees will be guaranteed a bronze medal at least.
They lost the first set 19-21 but fought back in the next, taking it 21-16 before nailing the decider 21-15 to seal their progression.
Sam and Chloe Magee book a place in the European Championship quarter-finals after beating Kersaudy/Palermo in three games #EC17 #GoIreland pic.twitter.com/qV9aA5p5f8— Badminton Ireland (@bad_min_ton) April 27, 2017