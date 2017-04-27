Chloe and Sam Magee marched past French pair Bastian Kersaudy and Lea Palermo and into the quarter-finals of the European Badminton Championships in Denmark on Thursday evening.

The Donegal siblings beat No 5 seeds Jacco Piek and Selena Arends from the Netherlands on Wednesday, and followed that up with a battling victory to keep their medal hopes alive.

They'll face either Finland or Poland in the last eight, and if they can overcome that challenge the Magees will be guaranteed a bronze medal at least.

They lost the first set 19-21 but fought back in the next, taking it 21-16 before nailing the decider 21-15 to seal their progression.