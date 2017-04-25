Since the whirlwind of last year’s Rio Olympics Scott Evans hasn’t stopped.

Before travelling to his third Games he promised himself whatever happened that he would take a little time off.

He got knocked out of Rio on a Monday, rested up on Tuesday and by Wednesday he was back working out hard in the athletes village.

"It’s almost an addiction," admitted the 29-year-old. "I think I need to be doing it just to keep my mind at ease. I get so much out of exercise; there’s a real feel-good factor for me."

The Dubliner’s intensity when it comes to sport is well known so it should be no surprise that he struggles to switch off at times.

But gone are the days of three daily training sessions and he is working smarter. And he has a few weeks booked off after this week’s European Championships, including some time in Ireland visiting badminton clubs around the country.

Evans is part six-strong team that will compete at the Euros and while the rest of the team flew into the Danish city of Kolding yesterday, all he had to do was pack up his car and drive.

Evans has been living in Copenhagen, the continent’s man badminton hub, since he was in his teens and it’s only a relatively short spin way.

"It’s a bit like a home tournament for me," said Evans. "It’s nice to be able to drive up and I’ll have the car there at the hotel so if I need to nip out for anything I can do that and not be wondering how I’m going to get about."

Evans is part of a six-strong team that will represent Ireland in Denmark this week at the European Championships which start on Wednesday and finish on Sunday.

Sam and Chloe Magee will play in the mixed doubles, Sam will team up with his brother Josh in the men’s doubles, Rachael Darragh will play singles and doubles with Sara Boyle while Evans is in the men’s draw.

Evans in action on the court

Badminton rarely makes the headlines in this country and Evans is probably best known for ripping off his shirt in joy at his historic win at last year’s Rio Games.

After his win over local hero Ygor Coelho de Oliveira to book his place in the last 16 - further than any other Irish player had gone before - he went the 'full Evans', though he says he doesn't remember anything about it.

Badminton is big business in Denmark though and there will be sell-out crowds all week in Kolding.

"They normally treat me as one of their own when I’m playing here, but if I beat Zvonimir Durkinjak in the first round, and if I’m focused I think I should do that, I’m playing Andres Antonsen in the next round. He’s Danish, and very talented, so they won’t be on my side!"

After the Euros, but before he takes a break, Evans will feature in the Danish League final - one of the biggest events in the sport.

He will be part of Team Skaelskoer when they take on Skovshoved in Copenhagen on Thursday, May 4.

"This is a big thing," he explained. "Ever since I came over here as a 13-or-14-year-old this is something I wanted to do.

"It’s a very high standard - I think out of the world’s top ten men only four of those won’t be present - and it will be played in front of a big sell-out crowd."

After that he will have a little rest an recuperation, though he remains focused on reaching a fourth Olympics in Tokyo 2020.