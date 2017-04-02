Irish Olympian Claire Lambe helped Cambridge to victory in the 72nd edition of the women's Boat Race in a record time to end a run of four successive defeats by rivals Oxford.

The 26-year-old Dubliner - who, alongside Sinead Lynch, took sixth in the lightweight double in Rio last summer - was in the number three seat for the winners.

Victory, only their second during the past 10 years, was inspired largely by Oxford's uncertain start which allowed Cambridge to build a significant advantage. It also extended their overall lead to 42-30.

Cambridge had won the toss and chose to start from the Surrey station, the south side of London's River Thames.

Having eased ahead on the Tideway course, victory had become a near-certainty for the pre-race favourites long before they reached Barnes Bridge, effectively the final straight.

They had even remained in contention for a course record on the third successive year the women's race was staged in London.

Cambridge eventually secured victory in 18 minutes, 34 seconds and with an 11-length lead. Oxford finished in 19 minutes, five seconds.