Champions Cup quarter-final blockbusters, Louth & Merseyside derbies and the quarter-finals of the Allianz Hurling League - it's your guide to the best of the weekend's sporting fare and a comprehensive guide of where to watch it.

CHAMPIONS CUP QUARTER-FINALS

Crunch time.

Nothing compares to the electricity of knockout rugby at Europe's top table.

Jaco Taute, like a kid at Christmas, said "it’s going to be hard to sleep this week", the South African anticipating a Munster furnace sure to draw goosebumps from the skin.

Rassie Erasmus's men welcome four-time European champions Toulouse to Limerick on Saturday evening for an absolute barnstormer.

Before that Leinster host Premiership table-toppers Wasps a the Aviva.

Leo Cullen's men have swaggered into the last eight, collecting four try bonus points en route to the business end of this tournament.

They'll bank on the Lansdowne roar - and Johnny Sexton trumping Danny Cipriani in the battle of the outhalves - to get them over the line, but, shorn of Jamie Heaslip and Rob Kearney, nothing will come easy for the hosts.

Strap yourself in for a mouthwatering double-header.

Where to watch it

Leinster v Wasps, Saturday, BT Sport 2/RTE Radio 1 Saturday Sport, 3.15pm,

Munster v Toulouse, Saturday, Sky Sports 2/RTE Radio 1 Saturday Sport, 5.45pm

Saracens v Glasgow Warriors, Sunday, Sky Sports 4, 1pm

Clermont v Toulon, Sunday, BT Sport 2, 3.15pm

DUNDALK v DROGHEDA UNITED

It's the first Louth derby in 18 months at Oriel Park and a chance for Pete Mahon's newly-promoted Drogs to wipe the eye of their vaunted rivals.

It's really not that long since the Lilywhites were staring up at their neighbours with green eyes but Stephen Kenny's phenomenal impact at Oriel Park - and Drogheda's steady decline - has dramatically turned the tables.

Mahon's men won their first two games of the season but reality bit with four defeats on the bounce that yanked them down the table.

Dundalk meanwhile are already six points off the pace at the top thanks to Cork City's blistering start and their 2-1 defeat at Turner's Cross last weekend.

Early days it may be, but they still need to take the derby spoils here to ensure John Caulfield's well-drilled Leesiders don't sprint out of sight.

Mahon said his team will travel without "any inferiority complex". Can the noisy neighbours unsettle the champions?

Where to watch it

Dundalk v Drogheda United, Friday, RTE 2, 7.30pm

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1 QUARTER-FINALS

On we roll to the quarter-finals of the hurling league with a couple of tasty battles to sink the teeth into.

Galway haven't won a league crown in seven years so a home face-off with Waterford - who finished third in Division 1A - is a test they'll relish.

Hurricane Davy effect has swept Wexford off its feet and into a spring showdown with the Cats.

They won every contest they had in 1B and head to Nowlan Park bursting with confidence. Kilkenny progressed to this stage with an unconvincing defeat of 14-man Dublin but writing Brian Cody and Co off is like mocking the gods; they're always capable of ferociously turning the tide.

In football the all-conquering Dubs will look to stretch their unbeaten run to 36 games and book a place in the Division 1 final in the process.

Monaghan, a point behind them in the table, want that prize too so Jim Gavin's juggernaut can expect a bumpy ride in Clones.

Donegal are also in contention to make the decider. Their trip to Castlebar for a clash with Mayo - still not safe from relegation - is loaded with intrigue, and as always, you pore over all the drama when League Sunday unwraps the weekend's events.

Where to watch it

Galway v Waterford, Sunday, TG4, 4pm, followed by deferred coverage of Kilkenny v Wexford

Monaghan v Dublin, Sunday, TG4, 2pm

League Sunday, Highlights, RTE 2, 9.30pm

THE MERSEYSIDE DERBY

It's 18 years since Everton won at Anfield. Pockets of blue exploded on the Kop when Kevin Campbell fired home from 15 yards in a bad-tempered affair that ended with Steve Staunton between the sticks for the hosts.

The sea-change in the Premier League has altered the landscape enormously since then, but the one constant has been the Toffees' inability to turn over their bitter rivals on their own patch.

Ronald Koeman is the latest manager aiming to buck the trend.

Last April's 4-0 surrender was the final nail in the coffin for Roberto Martinez but Koeman's unit look far better equipped to put it up to the Reds, whose wild inconsistencies have undermined any hopes of a genuine title challenge this year.

Both sides have been hit by injuries, and considering the history of red cards in this fixture, they should warm up the ice baths on Merseyside now.

Jurgen Klopp wants 'heavy metal' football at the famous old ground; Everton will bring it.

Where to watch it

Liverpool v Everton, Saturday, Sky Sports 1, 12.30pm

NUMBER OF THE WEEK

147 - Judd Trump swept to a super maximum break at the China Open on Thursday. The defending champion beat Tian Pengfei 5-3 to make the quarter-finals.

QUOTES OF THE WEEK

"The next thing I've got the Morton manager asking for a square go, which is fair enough. I'm not going to back down." - Hibernian manager Neil Lennon is many things; a wallflower is not one of them.

"When I started playing, did I think anyone around the international team was (using drugs)? No chance. Would you be worried about it now? Absolutely." - Martin Johnson's sobering take on the possible extent of doping in rugby.

“Win. Simple as that.” - Stephen Rochford doesn't beat around the bush when looking ahead to Mayo's crucial Allianz Football League Division 1 clash with Donegal.

"Anglo-Saxon referees always talk about fair play but the reality is that they think we're cheats." - France lock Yoann Maestri had a cut at Wayne Barnes after the dramatic Six Nations defeat of Wales and received a €30,000 fine for his troubles.

"It is impossible to please the Greeks and Trojans. Neither did Jesus please everyone." - Emanuel Santos, the sculptor behind the statue of Cristiano Ronaldo, stands by his work. Everyone else thinks it looks like Niall Quinn.

SPORT ON TV THIS WEEKEND

FRIDAY

NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers v Chicago Bulls, BT Sport 2, 1am

Snooker

China Open quarter-finals, Eurosport 1, 7am-10.30am & 11.30am-4pm

Rugby

Highlanders v Melbourne Rebels, Super Rugby, Sky Sports 2, 6.35am

Golf

LPGA ANA Inspiration, Sky Sports 4, 5pm-9pm &, midnight-2am

Tennis

ATP Miami Masters semi-finals, Sky Sports 5, 6pm-8pm/ Sky Sports 1, midnight-2am

Soccer

Guingamp v Nancy, Ligue 1, BT Sport 3, 6pm

Derby County v QPR, Championship, Sky Sports 1, 7.45pm

Hertha Berlin v Hoffenheim, Bundesliga, BT Sport 2, 7.30om

Dundalk v Drogheda United, Airtricity League, RTE 2, 7.30pm

Dundee v Aberdeen, Scottish Premiership, BT Sport 1, 7.45pm

Rugby

Edinburgh v La Rochelle, Challenge Cup, Sky Sports 3, 8pm

Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors, Super League, Sky Sports 2, 8pm

Blues v Western Force, Super Rugby, Sky Sports 2, 5.15pm

Chiefs v Bulls, Super Rugby, Sky Sports 2, 7.35pm

Reds v Hurricanes, Super Rugby, Sky Sports 2, 9.45pm

Golf

Houston Open, Sky Sports 4, 9pm

SATURDAY

NBA

Houston Rockets v Golden State Warriors, BT Sport 1, 3.30am

Boston Celtics v New York Knicks, BT Sport 3, 6pm

Utah Jazz v San Antonio Spurs, BT Sport 3, 8.30pm

Snooker

China Open semi-finals, Eurosport 1, 7am-10.30am & 11.30am-4pm

Motorsport

World Superbikes qualifying, Aragon, Eurosport 2, 9.15am

Soccer

Liverpool v Everton, Premier League, Sky Sports 1, 12.30pm

Toronto FC v Sporting Kansas City, MLS, Sky Sports 2, 0.30am

Wrexham v Tranmere Rovers, National League, BT Sport 1, 12.15pm

FAI Junior Cup 1/4 final highlights, TG4, 1.25pm

Southampton v Bournemouth, Premier League, BT Sport 1, 5.30pm

Reading v Leeds United, Championship, Sky Sports 1, 5.30pm

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach, Bundesliga, BT Sport 3, 5.30pm

Sparta Rotterdam v PSV, Eredivisie, Sky Sports 5 Red button, 6.45pm

New York City FC v San Jose Earthquakes, MLS, Sky Sports 3, 7pm

Columbus Crew v Orlando City SC, MLS, Sky Sports 3, 9pm

Monaco v PSG, Coupe de la Ligue final, BT Sport 3, 8pm

Benfica v Porto, Primeira Liga, ESPN, 8.30pm

Rugby

Bath v Brive, Challenge Cup, BT Sport 2, 12.45pm

Stormers v Cheetahs, Super Rugby, Sky Sports 3, 1.05pm

Leinster v Wasps, Champions Cup, BT Sport 2, 3.15pm

Lions v Sharks, Super Rugby, Sky Sports 4, 3.15pm

Catalans Dragons v Wakefield Trinity, Super League, Sky Sports 3, 5pm

Munster v Toulouse, Champions Cup, Sky Sports 2, 5.45pm

Gloucester v Cardiff Blues, Challenge Cup, Sky Sports 2, 8.05pm

Champions Cup highlights, TG 4, 9.45pm

Horse racing

Doncaster, ITV4, 1.30pm

Cricket

West Indies v Pakistan, Third Test T20, Sky Sports Mix, 5.25pm

Tennis

WTA Miami Open Final, BT Sport 1, 6pm

Golf

Houston Open, Sky Sports 4, 6pm

LPGA ANA Inspiration, Sky Sports 4, 11pm

SUNDAY

Rugby

Waratahs v Crusaders, Sky Sports 2, 6.05am

Saracens v Glasgow Warriors, Champions Cup, Sky Sports 4, 1pm

Clermont v Toulon, Champions Cup, BT Sport 2, 3.15pm

Snooker

China Open final, Eurosport 2, 7am

Motorsport

World Superbikes, Aragon, Eurosport 2, 10am

Soccer

Torino v Udinese, Serie A, BT Sport 3, 11.30am

Pescara v AC Milan, Serie A, BT Sport 3, 2pm

Hearts v Celtic, Scottish Premiership, Sky Sports 2, 12.30pm

Swansea City v Middlesbrough, Premier league, Sky Sports 1, 1.30pm

Arsenal v Manchester City, Premier League, Sky Sports 1, 4pm

Ajax v Feyenoord, Eredivisie, Sky Sports 5, 1.30pm

Fiorentina v Bologna, Serie A, eir Sport 1, 2pm

Rennes v Lyon, Ligue 1, ESPN, 2pm

Coventry City v Oxford Utd, Checkatrade Trophy final, Sky Sports 3, 2.30pm

Ingolstadt v Mainz, Bundesliga, BT Sport 1, 2.30pm

Bayer Leverkusen v Wolfsburg, Bundesliga, BT Sport 1, 4.30pm

Real Madrid v Alaves, La Liga, Sky Sports 2, 3.15pm

Valencia v Deportivo La Coruna, La Liga, Sky Sports 2, 5.30pm

Nantes v Angers, Ligue 1, eir Sport 1, 4pm

Montpellier v Toulouse, Ligue 1, BT Sport 3, 4pm

Granada v Barcelona, La Liga, Sky Sports 1, 7.45pm

Napoli v Juventus, Serie A, BT Sport 1/eir Sport 1, 7.45pm

GAA

Monaghan v Dublin, Allianz Football League, TG4, 2pm

Galway v Waterford, Allianz Hurling League, TG4, 4pm, followed by deferred coverage of Kilkenny v Wexford

League Sunday, RTE 2, 9.30pm

Rowing

The Boat Race, Oxford v Cambridge, BBC 1, 4pm

Weightlifting

European Championships, Eurosport 1, 4pm

Cricket

West Indies v Pakistan, Fourth T20, Sky Sports Mix, 5.25pm

Tennis

ATP Miami Masters final, Sky Sports 3, 6pm

Golf

Houston Open, Sky Sports 4, 6pm

LPGA ANA Inspiration, Sky Sports 4, 11pm