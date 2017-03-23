Team Ireland’s skiers have secured four more medals at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria, bringing the total to eight.

Today saw the skiers claim two gold medal, one silver and one bronze, bringing the running total to two goal, three silver and three bronze for these Games.

There was delight for Cyril Walker from Armagh who claimed silver in the Novice Slalom.

The 46-year-old was hopeful of Bronze on Schwaigerhof Slope but arrived to the medal ceremony to be presented with his silver medal by Special Olympics ambassador, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Laoise Kenny impressed with fourth place in the slalom while Niall Flynn had a fine outing in the Alpine Super Glide.

In the Intermediate Slalom, it was double Gold for the Irish team as Lorraine Whelan (36) from Wicklow and Sean McCartan (16) from Down clinched the top podium spots in their respective divisions, while Antrim teenager, Caolan McConville (13) from Antrim claimed Bronze.

Team Ireland Head Ski Coach, Jill Sloan said the skiers’ success was ‘absolutely unbelievable.’

"Some of the guys have never been at a World Games before, including Sean and Caolan," she said. "Caolan, who’s only 13 years of age. the medals they have achieved are incredible. We can’t ask for any more. They have had an amazing time – it has been so much fun. I just can’t believe it – I cried buckets."

Gold medalist Whelan said: "My first run went really well. I listened to everything my coach said. The trick is to let the skis run and then turn and then use your poles at the end."

Commenting after Walker's silver medal success, his sister Valerie said the whole family were proud of his achievements: "We have had a fantastic week and we have had great fun. Cyril has done us so proud. His timings are getting quicker every day - he has done magnificently."

Team Ireland’s floorball squads capped a week of top class action with their final playoff games in Graz. Team 1 will be awarded fourth place at Friday’s medal ceremony after a thrilling game against Switzerland

Meanwhile Team 2 took on Argentina, securing a 6-4 win to secure fifth place in their division, providing a thrilling close to the day’s action.