Ireland come face to face with a Welsh galactico, Mayo prepare for a crucial Omagh showdown and Cork City look to make an early title statement – it’s your guide to the best of the weekend’s sporting fare and a comprehensive guide of where to watch it.

IRELAND v WALES

“If you think our mindset going into the game on Friday night at the Aviva is a draw... then you are sadly mistaken,” Roy Keane said as Stars Wars’ Imperial March blared over the speakers.

"We're here to win."

The Corkman always is. But there’s no denying the Republic of Ireland are up against it in Friday night’s crucial World Cup qualifier against Wales in Dublin.

Players have dropped like flies in the run-up to the Aviva Stadium showdown, although the week ended on a positive note when James McCarthy and Seamus Coleman both returned to full training.

Wales have stuttered so far. They’re third in Group D, four points behind table-toppers Ireland, and perhaps suffering a hangover from their wildly unexpected march to the semi-finals at last summer’s Euros.

They come with some of seasoned Premier League campaigners worthy of respect though, and of course the magnificent Gareth Bale, who has single-handedly destroyed better teams than the Irish in the past.

A draw would be no disaster – especially if Serbia slip up in Tbilisi.

The group’s second-placed side should beat Georgia but it’s a horrible away trip and Vladimir Weiss’s plucky hosts have already taken points off the Welsh, in Cardiff too.

If Georgia and Ireland both avoid defeat, chalk this down a good night at the office for Martin O’Neill - and another defiant step on the road to Russia.

Where to watch it

Republic of Ireland v Wales, Friday, RTE2/Sky Sports 1, 7.45pm

Georgia v Serbia, Friday, Sky Sports 1, 5pm

TYRONE v MAYO

Mayo’s shock loss to Cavan last week saw the cold grasp of relegation catch them by the ankle and give them an unwelcome yank.

They’re looking over their shoulders when really the warm glow of mid-table safety should by now be achieved.



A trip to Omagh is probably the last thing Stephen Rochford would have fancied.

Mickey Harte’s men have genuine aspirations of making the Division 1 final, tied as they are at the top of the table with Dublin, Donegal and Monaghan, and with last summer’s feisty All-Ireland quarter-final loss to the Green and Red still fresh in their minds, this could get tasty.

On Saturday the Dubs will attempt to shatter an unbeaten league and championship record set by the Kerry vintage of 1933 when they host Roscommon, while at the same time Laois search for a desperately needed two points against Longford if they’re preserve their Division 3 status.

As always League Sunday bottles the action and pours out the analysis of all the weekend’s major developments and talking points.



Where to watch it

Tyrone v Mayo, Sunday, TG4, 2pm

Laois v Longford, Saturday, eir Sport 1, 7pm

Dublin v Roscommon, Saturday, eir Sport 2, 7pm

League Sunday, RTE 2, 9.30pm

CORK CITY v DUNDALK

It’s been one of those weeks when soccer – all sport – takes a back seat; an unexplainable tragedy taking a young man in his prime and shaking everyone else to the core.

Ryan McBride’s tragic passing has cast a shadow over Irish soccer that will cloud everything that happens on the field of play this weekend, with tributes planned around the for the 27-year-old Derry City captain.

Cork boss John Caulfield described him as “a player that any manager in this country would want in their team”, while Stephen Kenny hailed him as “the bravest I've ever seen on a football pitch”.

This top-of-the-table clash pales into significance, but it should be a full-blooded and intriguing collision.

The Leesiders have finished second to Dundalk the last three seasons in a row but their dramatic FAI Cup final win last November and President’s Cup trouncing of Kenny’s men hinted at a change in the landscape.

They’ve scorched out of the traps this season and there’s a desperate hunger in the camp to get their hands on that title.

This is a real test of mettle for the champions.

Where to watch it

Cork City v Dundalk, Saturday, RTE2, 3pm

NUMBER OF THE WEEK

5 – James McClean has requested to wear the No 5 shirt against Wales at the Aviva Stadium in tribute to his friend and former Derry City team-mate Ryan McBride, who tragically passed away last Sunday evening.

QUOTES OF THE WEEK

“As a player you worry about yourself and that’s it. As a manager you’re worrying about 30 players – 35 players possibly – you’re worrying about physios, injuries, fixtures, all sorts. So I suppose the pressure as a manager is a lot more than as a player.” – Tomas O Se sticks up for the men in the hot seat...

"It's a serious result industry. You have to win games. And if you don't have the proper preparation like I did, and a lot of coaches did, you're going to suffer.” - … and his sentiments are echoed in the soccer world by Alex Ferguson.

“I know that the mind is sharp, I just need to get the body willing to do it." – Tiger Woods would move heaven and earth to line up at next week’s Masters.

"We are confident that Ireland 2023 will be a tournament like no other.” – IRFU chief executive Philip Brown talks the talk as Ireland’s World Cup bid enters a crucial phase.

"If we play them another 10 times, how many times do you reckon we'd win? I reckon we'd win at least six of them." – Eddie Jones takes his ball and goes home in the aftermath of Ireland’s Slam-busting defeat of his England team.

SPORT ON TV THIS WEEKEND

FRIDAY

NBA

Memphis Grizzlies v San Antonio Spurs, BT Sport 2, 0.30am

Formula 1

Australian Grand Prix Practice, eir Sport 1, 1am

Rugby

Crusaders v Western Force, Super Rugby, Sky Sports 2, 6.35am

Melbourne Rebels v Waratahs, Super Rugby, Sky Sports 2, 8.35am

Bristol v Gloucester, Premiership, BT Sport 1, 7.45pm

Scarlets v Edinburgh, Pro12, BBC 2 Wales, 7.05pm

Newport Gwent Dragons v Ulster, Pro12, BBC 2, 7.33pm

St Helens v Warrington Wolves, Super League, Sky Sports 2, 8pm

Moto GP

Grand Prix of Qatar Practice, BT Sport 2, 2.45pm

Golf

WGC - Match Play, Sky Sports 4, 6pm

Cycling

Catalunya Stage 5, Eurosport 1, 3pm

Tennis

WTA, Miami Open, BT Sport 3, 3pm-11pm & 1.30am-3.30am

ATP, Miami Masters, Sky Sports 3, 3pm

Soccer

Georgia v Serbia, World Cup qualifier, Sky Sports 1, 5pm

Republic of Ireland v Wales, World Cup qualifier, RTE2/Sky Sports 1, 7.45pm

Germany v England, U21 friendly, BT Sport 2, 7pm

Spain v Israel, World Cup qualifier, Sky Sports 5, 7.45pm

Austria v Moldova, World Cup qualifier, Sky Sports 1 Red Button, 7.45pm

Croatia v Ukraine, World Cup qualifier, Sky Sports 1 Red Button, 7.45pm

Italy v Albania, World Cup qualifier, Sky Sports 1 Red Button, 7.45pm

Kosovo v Iceland, World Cup qualifier, Sky Sports 1 Red Button, 7.45pm

Liechtenstein v Macedonia, World Cup qualifier, Sky Sports 1 Red Button, 7.45pm

Turkey v Finland, World Cup qualifier, Sky Sports 1 Red Button, 7.45pm

Cricket

New Zealand v South Africa, Third Test, Day 1, Sky Sports 5 from 9.50pm

SATURDAY

Cricket

India v Australia, Fourth Test, Day 1, Sky Sports 2, 3.50am

New Zealand v South Africa, Third Test, Day 2, Sky Sports 5, 9.50pm

Formula 1

Australian Grand Prix Qualifying, Sky Sports F1/Sky Sports 1/eir Sport 1, 6am

Rugby

Blues v Bulls, Super Rugby, Sky Sports 3, 6.35am

Brumbies v Highlanders, Super Rugby, Sky Sports 3, 8.45am

Sunwolves v Stormers, Super Rugby, Sky Sports 3, 10.55am

Southern Kings v Lions, Super Rugby, Sky Sports 5, 1.05pm

Cheetahs v Sharks, Super Rugby, Sky Sports 5, 3.10pm

Racing 92 v Clermont Auvergne, Top 14, Sky Sports 1, 1.45pm

Northampton v Leicester, Premiership, BT Sport 1, 3pm

Leinster v Cardiff Blues, Pro12, TG4/Sky Sports 2, 3pm

Glasgow v Connacht, Pro12, Sky Sports 2, 5.15pm

Pro12 Highlights, TG4, 9.15pm

Los Jaguares v Reds, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Mix, 9.40pm

Soccer

Lincoln City v Forest Green Rovers, National League, BT Sport 1, 12.15am

Cork City v Dundalk, Airtricity League, RTE2, 3pm

Sweden v Belarus, World Cup qualifier, Sky Sports 1, 5pm

Andorra v Faroe Islands, World Cup qualifier, Sky Sports 1 Red Button, 5pm

Bosnia and Herzegovina v Gibraltar, World Cup qualifier, Sky Sports 1 Red Button, 5pm

Cyprus v Estonia, World Cup qualifier, Sky Sports 1 Red Button, 5pm

Switzerland v Latvia, World Cup qualifier, Sky Sports 1 Red Button, 5pm

New England Revolution v Minnesota Utd, MLS, Sky Sports 5, 6pm

Bulgaria v Netherlands, World Cup qualifier, Sky Sports 2, 7.45pm

Belgium v Greece, World Cup qualifier, Sky Sports 2 Red Button, 7.45pm

Luxembourg v France, World Cup qualifier, Sky Sports 2 Red Button, 7.45pm

New York Red Bulls v Real Salt Lake, MLS, Sky Sports 5, 8pm

GAA

Laois v Longford, Allianz Football League, eir Sport 1, 7pm

Dublin v Roscommon, Allianz Football League, eir Sport 2, 7pm

Golf

WGC - Match Play, Sky Sports 4, 2pm

Cycling

Catalunya Stage 6, Eurosport 1, 2.30pm

Moto GP

Grand Prix of Qatar Qualifying, BT Sport 2, 2.30pm

Tennis

ATP Miami Masters, Sky Sports 3, 3pm

WTA Miami Open, BT Sport 3, 5pm-11pm & 2.30am-3.30am

Boxing

Marcus Morrison v Jason Welborn, Brian Rose v Jack Arnfield, Martin J Ward v Maxi Hughes, Jorge Linares v Anthony Crolla, Sky Sports 1 from 7pm

NBA

LA Jazz v Clippers, BT Sport 2, 7.30pm

SUNDAY

Cricket

India v Australia, Fourth Test, Day 2, Sky Sports 2, 4.50am

New Zealand v South Africa, Third Test, Day 3, Sky Sports 5, 9.50pm

West Indies v Pakistan, First T20, Sky Sports Mix, 5.25pm

Formula 1

Australian Grand Prix, Sky Sports F1/Sky Sports 1/eir Sport 1, 6am

Cycling

Catalunya Final Stage, Eurosport 1, 11.30am-1.30pm

Athletics

World Cross Country Championships, BBC Red Button, noon/Highlights, BBC 2, 5pm

Soccer

Scunthorpe Utd v Bradford City, League One, Sky Sports 1, 12.30

GAA

Tyrone v Mayo, Allianz Football League, TG4, 2pm

League Sunday, Highlights, RTE 2, 9.30pm

Soccer

Doncaster Rovers v Plymouth Argyle, League Two, Sky Sports 1, 2.45pm

England v Lithuania, World Cup qualifier, UTV, 5pm

Azerbaijan v Germany, World Cup qualifier, Sky Sports 1, 5pm

Scotland v Slovenia, World Cup qualifier, Sky Sports 1, 7.45pm

Armenia v Kazakhstan, World Cup qualifier, Sky Sports 1 Red Button, 7.45pm

San Marino v Czech Republic, World Cup qualifier, Sky Sports 1 Red Button, 5pm

Malta v Slovakia, World Cup qualifier, Sky Sports 1 Red Button, 7.45pm

Montenegro v Poland, World Cup qualifier, Sky Sports 1 Red Button, 7.45pm

Romania v Denmark, World Cup qualifier, Sky Sports 1 Red Button, 7.45pm

Northern Ireland v Norway, World Cup qualifier, Sky Sports 2, 7.45pm

Rugby

Saracens v Bath, Premiership, BT Sport 1, 3pm

Brie v Montpellier, Top 14, Sky Sports 2, 4pm

Golf

WGC - Match Play, Sky Sports 4, 3pm

Tennis

ATP, Miami Masters, Sky Sports 3, 4pm-midnight & 2am-4am

WTA, Miami Open,BT Sport 3, 4pm

Moto GP

Grand Prix of Qatar, BT Sport 2, 6.45pm

NBA

Oklahoma Thunder v Houston Rockets, BT Sport 1, 8.30pm

