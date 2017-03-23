Ireland come face to face with a Welsh galactico, Mayo prepare for a crucial Omagh showdown and Cork City look to make an early title statement – it’s your guide to the best of the weekend’s sporting fare and a comprehensive guide of where to watch it.
IRELAND v WALES
“If you think our mindset going into the game on Friday night at the Aviva is a draw... then you are sadly mistaken,” Roy Keane said as Stars Wars’ Imperial March blared over the speakers.
"We're here to win."
The Corkman always is. But there’s no denying the Republic of Ireland are up against it in Friday night’s crucial World Cup qualifier against Wales in Dublin.
Players have dropped like flies in the run-up to the Aviva Stadium showdown, although the week ended on a positive note when James McCarthy and Seamus Coleman both returned to full training.
Wales have stuttered so far. They’re third in Group D, four points behind table-toppers Ireland, and perhaps suffering a hangover from their wildly unexpected march to the semi-finals at last summer’s Euros.
They come with some of seasoned Premier League campaigners worthy of respect though, and of course the magnificent Gareth Bale, who has single-handedly destroyed better teams than the Irish in the past.
A draw would be no disaster – especially if Serbia slip up in Tbilisi.
The group’s second-placed side should beat Georgia but it’s a horrible away trip and Vladimir Weiss’s plucky hosts have already taken points off the Welsh, in Cardiff too.
If Georgia and Ireland both avoid defeat, chalk this down a good night at the office for Martin O’Neill - and another defiant step on the road to Russia.
Where to watch it
Republic of Ireland v Wales, Friday, RTE2/Sky Sports 1, 7.45pm
Georgia v Serbia, Friday, Sky Sports 1, 5pm
TYRONE v MAYO
Mayo’s shock loss to Cavan last week saw the cold grasp of relegation catch them by the ankle and give them an unwelcome yank.
They’re looking over their shoulders when really the warm glow of mid-table safety should by now be achieved.
A trip to Omagh is probably the last thing Stephen Rochford would have fancied.
Mickey Harte’s men have genuine aspirations of making the Division 1 final, tied as they are at the top of the table with Dublin, Donegal and Monaghan, and with last summer’s feisty All-Ireland quarter-final loss to the Green and Red still fresh in their minds, this could get tasty.
On Saturday the Dubs will attempt to shatter an unbeaten league and championship record set by the Kerry vintage of 1933 when they host Roscommon, while at the same time Laois search for a desperately needed two points against Longford if they’re preserve their Division 3 status.
As always League Sunday bottles the action and pours out the analysis of all the weekend’s major developments and talking points.
Where to watch it
Tyrone v Mayo, Sunday, TG4, 2pm
Laois v Longford, Saturday, eir Sport 1, 7pm
Dublin v Roscommon, Saturday, eir Sport 2, 7pm
League Sunday, RTE 2, 9.30pm
CORK CITY v DUNDALK
It’s been one of those weeks when soccer – all sport – takes a back seat; an unexplainable tragedy taking a young man in his prime and shaking everyone else to the core.
Ryan McBride’s tragic passing has cast a shadow over Irish soccer that will cloud everything that happens on the field of play this weekend, with tributes planned around the for the 27-year-old Derry City captain.
Cork boss John Caulfield described him as “a player that any manager in this country would want in their team”, while Stephen Kenny hailed him as “the bravest I've ever seen on a football pitch”.
This top-of-the-table clash pales into significance, but it should be a full-blooded and intriguing collision.
The Leesiders have finished second to Dundalk the last three seasons in a row but their dramatic FAI Cup final win last November and President’s Cup trouncing of Kenny’s men hinted at a change in the landscape.
They’ve scorched out of the traps this season and there’s a desperate hunger in the camp to get their hands on that title.
This is a real test of mettle for the champions.
Where to watch it
Cork City v Dundalk, Saturday, RTE2, 3pm
NUMBER OF THE WEEK
5 – James McClean has requested to wear the No 5 shirt against Wales at the Aviva Stadium in tribute to his friend and former Derry City team-mate Ryan McBride, who tragically passed away last Sunday evening.
QUOTES OF THE WEEK
“As a player you worry about yourself and that’s it. As a manager you’re worrying about 30 players – 35 players possibly – you’re worrying about physios, injuries, fixtures, all sorts. So I suppose the pressure as a manager is a lot more than as a player.” – Tomas O Se sticks up for the men in the hot seat...
"It's a serious result industry. You have to win games. And if you don't have the proper preparation like I did, and a lot of coaches did, you're going to suffer.” - … and his sentiments are echoed in the soccer world by Alex Ferguson.
“I know that the mind is sharp, I just need to get the body willing to do it." – Tiger Woods would move heaven and earth to line up at next week’s Masters.
"We are confident that Ireland 2023 will be a tournament like no other.” – IRFU chief executive Philip Brown talks the talk as Ireland’s World Cup bid enters a crucial phase.
"If we play them another 10 times, how many times do you reckon we'd win? I reckon we'd win at least six of them." – Eddie Jones takes his ball and goes home in the aftermath of Ireland’s Slam-busting defeat of his England team.
SPORT ON TV THIS WEEKEND
FRIDAY
NBA
Memphis Grizzlies v San Antonio Spurs, BT Sport 2, 0.30am
Formula 1
Australian Grand Prix Practice, eir Sport 1, 1am
Rugby
Crusaders v Western Force, Super Rugby, Sky Sports 2, 6.35am
Melbourne Rebels v Waratahs, Super Rugby, Sky Sports 2, 8.35am
Bristol v Gloucester, Premiership, BT Sport 1, 7.45pm
Scarlets v Edinburgh, Pro12, BBC 2 Wales, 7.05pm
Newport Gwent Dragons v Ulster, Pro12, BBC 2, 7.33pm
St Helens v Warrington Wolves, Super League, Sky Sports 2, 8pm
Moto GP
Grand Prix of Qatar Practice, BT Sport 2, 2.45pm
Golf
WGC - Match Play, Sky Sports 4, 6pm
Cycling
Catalunya Stage 5, Eurosport 1, 3pm
Tennis
WTA, Miami Open, BT Sport 3, 3pm-11pm & 1.30am-3.30am
ATP, Miami Masters, Sky Sports 3, 3pm
Soccer
Georgia v Serbia, World Cup qualifier, Sky Sports 1, 5pm
Republic of Ireland v Wales, World Cup qualifier, RTE2/Sky Sports 1, 7.45pm
Germany v England, U21 friendly, BT Sport 2, 7pm
Spain v Israel, World Cup qualifier, Sky Sports 5, 7.45pm
Austria v Moldova, World Cup qualifier, Sky Sports 1 Red Button, 7.45pm
Croatia v Ukraine, World Cup qualifier, Sky Sports 1 Red Button, 7.45pm
Italy v Albania, World Cup qualifier, Sky Sports 1 Red Button, 7.45pm
Kosovo v Iceland, World Cup qualifier, Sky Sports 1 Red Button, 7.45pm
Liechtenstein v Macedonia, World Cup qualifier, Sky Sports 1 Red Button, 7.45pm
Turkey v Finland, World Cup qualifier, Sky Sports 1 Red Button, 7.45pm
Cricket
New Zealand v South Africa, Third Test, Day 1, Sky Sports 5 from 9.50pm
SATURDAY
Cricket
India v Australia, Fourth Test, Day 1, Sky Sports 2, 3.50am
New Zealand v South Africa, Third Test, Day 2, Sky Sports 5, 9.50pm
Formula 1
Australian Grand Prix Qualifying, Sky Sports F1/Sky Sports 1/eir Sport 1, 6am
Rugby
Blues v Bulls, Super Rugby, Sky Sports 3, 6.35am
Brumbies v Highlanders, Super Rugby, Sky Sports 3, 8.45am
Sunwolves v Stormers, Super Rugby, Sky Sports 3, 10.55am
Southern Kings v Lions, Super Rugby, Sky Sports 5, 1.05pm
Cheetahs v Sharks, Super Rugby, Sky Sports 5, 3.10pm
Racing 92 v Clermont Auvergne, Top 14, Sky Sports 1, 1.45pm
Northampton v Leicester, Premiership, BT Sport 1, 3pm
Leinster v Cardiff Blues, Pro12, TG4/Sky Sports 2, 3pm
Glasgow v Connacht, Pro12, Sky Sports 2, 5.15pm
Pro12 Highlights, TG4, 9.15pm
Los Jaguares v Reds, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Mix, 9.40pm
Soccer
Lincoln City v Forest Green Rovers, National League, BT Sport 1, 12.15am
Cork City v Dundalk, Airtricity League, RTE2, 3pm
Sweden v Belarus, World Cup qualifier, Sky Sports 1, 5pm
Andorra v Faroe Islands, World Cup qualifier, Sky Sports 1 Red Button, 5pm
Bosnia and Herzegovina v Gibraltar, World Cup qualifier, Sky Sports 1 Red Button, 5pm
Cyprus v Estonia, World Cup qualifier, Sky Sports 1 Red Button, 5pm
Switzerland v Latvia, World Cup qualifier, Sky Sports 1 Red Button, 5pm
New England Revolution v Minnesota Utd, MLS, Sky Sports 5, 6pm
Bulgaria v Netherlands, World Cup qualifier, Sky Sports 2, 7.45pm
Belgium v Greece, World Cup qualifier, Sky Sports 2 Red Button, 7.45pm
Luxembourg v France, World Cup qualifier, Sky Sports 2 Red Button, 7.45pm
New York Red Bulls v Real Salt Lake, MLS, Sky Sports 5, 8pm
GAA
Laois v Longford, Allianz Football League, eir Sport 1, 7pm
Dublin v Roscommon, Allianz Football League, eir Sport 2, 7pm
Golf
WGC - Match Play, Sky Sports 4, 2pm
Cycling
Catalunya Stage 6, Eurosport 1, 2.30pm
Moto GP
Grand Prix of Qatar Qualifying, BT Sport 2, 2.30pm
Tennis
ATP Miami Masters, Sky Sports 3, 3pm
WTA Miami Open, BT Sport 3, 5pm-11pm & 2.30am-3.30am
Boxing
Marcus Morrison v Jason Welborn, Brian Rose v Jack Arnfield, Martin J Ward v Maxi Hughes, Jorge Linares v Anthony Crolla, Sky Sports 1 from 7pm
NBA
LA Jazz v Clippers, BT Sport 2, 7.30pm
SUNDAY
Cricket
India v Australia, Fourth Test, Day 2, Sky Sports 2, 4.50am
New Zealand v South Africa, Third Test, Day 3, Sky Sports 5, 9.50pm
West Indies v Pakistan, First T20, Sky Sports Mix, 5.25pm
Formula 1
Australian Grand Prix, Sky Sports F1/Sky Sports 1/eir Sport 1, 6am
Cycling
Catalunya Final Stage, Eurosport 1, 11.30am-1.30pm
Athletics
World Cross Country Championships, BBC Red Button, noon/Highlights, BBC 2, 5pm
Soccer
Scunthorpe Utd v Bradford City, League One, Sky Sports 1, 12.30
GAA
Tyrone v Mayo, Allianz Football League, TG4, 2pm
League Sunday, Highlights, RTE 2, 9.30pm
Soccer
Doncaster Rovers v Plymouth Argyle, League Two, Sky Sports 1, 2.45pm
England v Lithuania, World Cup qualifier, UTV, 5pm
Azerbaijan v Germany, World Cup qualifier, Sky Sports 1, 5pm
Scotland v Slovenia, World Cup qualifier, Sky Sports 1, 7.45pm
Armenia v Kazakhstan, World Cup qualifier, Sky Sports 1 Red Button, 7.45pm
San Marino v Czech Republic, World Cup qualifier, Sky Sports 1 Red Button, 5pm
Malta v Slovakia, World Cup qualifier, Sky Sports 1 Red Button, 7.45pm
Montenegro v Poland, World Cup qualifier, Sky Sports 1 Red Button, 7.45pm
Romania v Denmark, World Cup qualifier, Sky Sports 1 Red Button, 7.45pm
Northern Ireland v Norway, World Cup qualifier, Sky Sports 2, 7.45pm
Rugby
Saracens v Bath, Premiership, BT Sport 1, 3pm
Brie v Montpellier, Top 14, Sky Sports 2, 4pm
Golf
WGC - Match Play, Sky Sports 4, 3pm
Tennis
ATP, Miami Masters, Sky Sports 3, 4pm-midnight & 2am-4am
WTA, Miami Open,BT Sport 3, 4pm
Moto GP
Grand Prix of Qatar, BT Sport 2, 6.45pm
NBA
Oklahoma Thunder v Houston Rockets, BT Sport 1, 8.30pm