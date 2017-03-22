Ireland's Floorball Team 2 were narrowly edged out in their clash with Cote d’Ivoire at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria today.

Well taken goals from JP Shaw and Lorcan Byrne weren’t enough to prevent a 3-2 defeat to Cote d’Ivoire at Messe Graz.

Ireland twice came from behind before the Ivorians struck late to advance to the semi-finals. JP Shaw (37) from Longford struck first for the Irish with the help of Thomas Caulfield (35) from Dublin’s assist.

Lorcan Byrne (35) from Dublin drilled home a free to level matters in the second half but couldn’t contain his disappointment at conceding a late winner.

Commenting after the match, he said: “We were a bit down after that but now we want to finish on a high. We’ll go out as a team and just go for it, touch wood.”

Ireland’s Floorball Team 1 face Sweden tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the six-person Alpine Skiing squad all came safely through their divisioning rounds in Schladming.