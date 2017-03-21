Team Ireland have secured their first medals at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria.

Cyril Walker (46) from Armagh took bronze in today’s Giant Slalom Novice finals, while 16-year-old Laoise Kenny from Dublin secured 4th place.

“It’s the best day of her life,” said Laoise’s dad Austin. “She cut her bends really well, picked up speed along the course and some good pole work helped her to improve her time at the end.”

All three of Team Ireland’s Intermediate skiers secured medals on the slopes at Schladming.

Lorraine Whelan (36) from Wicklow and Caolan McConville (13) from Antrim won silver while there was bronze for Sean McCartan (16) from Down.

Niall Flynn (30) from Dublin achieved a participation ribbon. McConville, McCartan, Kenny and novice skier Niall Flynn are all competing in their first Games.

Lorraine Whelan insisted that the silver medal she claimed in her division was as precious as any she has won at previous Games: "I’m just over the moon," she said. "I attacked it at the start, the middle and the bottom. Bring on tomorrow."

The Team Ireland skiers move on to the Slalom competition tomorrow.

There was a rest day for Ireland Team 1 in the Floorball Competition today, while Team 2 took on the Ivory Coast, putting in a fantastic performance to win 3-2.