A trilogy of England showdowns, Michael Conlan takes New York and Kerry look to bring down the Dubs – it’s an absolutely jam-packed Paddy’s weekend of sport. Here’s your preview to the best of the action and a comprehensive guide of where to watch it.
Ireland’s championship hopes evaporated in a Principality Stadium furnace last weekend, but in the ashes of that disappointment lay a familiar nugget of redemption: beat the English and end this Six Nations on a high.
Saturday evening’s Aviva Stadium collision could have been a showdown for the title. Instead, the hosts take on the role of potential Slam-busters, and destroyers of our neighbours’ drive for a record 19th Test victory in a row.
"They love spoiling parties - and the party they'd love to spoil the most is the England party," said Eddie Jones after his team scooped the title with a non-nonsense battering of the Scots.
There’s always a fine line with a good party though.
Saturday’s result will either give the Paddy’s Day revellers a second wind, or send everyone home with sore heads and strong regrets.
We do have the chance to lift the big prize before that.
Tom Tierney’s Ireland Women face a Grand Slam decider with England after their gritty win in Wales last week.
“They’re full-time professionals and are going very, very well, winning their matches by very good scores,” Tierney said.
“It’s going to be a challenge.”
It’s a challenge they’ll relish. Playing for a Slam on your own patch on Paddy’s Day – it’s the perfect storm, and with the U20s also facing the old enemy before them at Donnybrook Stadium, there’s the chance to set the perfect tone in this trilogy of battles.
A great sporting rivalry is put into context for the Ireland-England Legends game at the RDS, which will be played in memory of Anthony Foley this year.
Over 10,000 tickets have been sold as old warhorses from both countries renew acquaintances on a special weekend.
Where to watch it
Ireland U20s v England U20s, Friday, RTE 2/Sky Sports Mix, 5.45pm
Ireland Legends v England Legends, Friday, eir Sport 1, 6pm
Ireland Women v England Women, Friday, RTE 2/Sky Sports Mix, 8pm
Ireland v England, Saturday, RTE 2/ITV 1, 5pm
CONLAN TAKES NEW YORK
Two feet of the white stuff caked the American east coast just after Michael Conlan touched down in New York ahead of his pro debut.
The Belfast fighter will crunch through snow and ice as he takes his first footsteps into the paid ranks.
Last summer’s Rio anguish is a dot in the rear-view mirror now.
The 25-year-old kicks off in style too; Conor McGregor will walk Conlan to the Madison Square Garden ring circled by a pumped-up Irish fanbase desperate to see him start with a bang.
Tim Ibarra is the little-known American looking to spoil the party.
He’s been knocked out twice in four losses – and in the company of far less polished performers than Conlan.
This should be a routine start to an exciting new chapter for the Olympic bronze medallist.
Just 24 hours later at the iconic venue, former WBO champion Andy Lee squares up to KeAndrae Leatherwood on the undercard Gennady Golovkin’s world title bout with Daniel Jacobs.
“I’ve been champion before and my goal is to regain my title. A good win on Saturday is the first step in doing that,” the Limerick man said.
Here’s hoping for an Irish double in the Big Apple.
Where to watch it:
Michael Conlan v Tim Ibarra, Box Nation/ RTE Sport Online blog, Saturday 1am/ RTE 2, full highlights, Saturday, 8pm
Andy Lee v KeAndrae Leatherwood, Sunday, Box Nation,1am
CLUBS DREAMING OF CROKER GLORY
A gruelling journey through county and province ends here.
All the muck and bullets of the winter will be a small penance for the four clubs who run out at Croke Park for Friday’s All-Ireland finals.
There’s a David v Goliath feel to the hurling decider, as Clare’s Ballyea go toe to toe with Cuala of south Dublin, although this is new territory for both sides. Neither has ever made it this far in their history.
The footballers of Dr Crokes last lifted the big one back in 1992. It’s their sole All-Ireland success.
The Colm Cooper-led Kerrymen take on Slaughtneil – a club writing fairytales with gay abandon this year – straight after the hurling showdown.
Chrissy McKaigue probably summed up the sentiments of GAA people around the world when he said, “this club and community is the centre of the universe for us”.
It’s a unique occasion, with immortality in reach.
Where to watch it
Cuala v Ballyea, Friday, TG4, 3pm
Dr Crokes v Slaughtneil, Friday, TG4, 5pm
YOUR KINGDOM FOR AN UNBEATEN RECORD
Thirty-three games not out.
The Dubs are on an incredible run in league and championship, and although they’ve been on the ropes a couple of times this spring, they’ve yet to hit the canvas.
No better challenger to come out swinging than Kerry though.
Éamonn Fitzmaurice’s men were the last side to wipe the eye of the All-Ireland champions – back in March 2015 in a league clash in Killarney – and there’s an understandable hunger in the camp to take the Sky Blues down.
One more win for Jim Gavin’s men will see them equal a record set by the Kerry class of 1933. Expect fireworks at Austin Stack Park.
Donegal’s clash with Tyrone should come with a bit of bite too, while Kildare travel to Down in Saturday night’s other televised fixture.
Plenty of options then, but if you do miss any of the action you can catch up the weekend’s developments with a packet of biscuits and some League Sunday.
Where to watch it:
Down v Kildare, Saturday, eir Sport 1, 7pm
Kerry v Dublin, Saturday, eir Sport 2, 7pm
Donegal v Tyrone, Saturday, eir Sport HD, 7pm
League Sunday, RTE 2, 9.30pm
NUMBER OF THE WEEK
17 & 45 – The years and days Ben Woodburn had been on this planet when he became Liverpool’s youngest ever goalscorer in the 2-0 League Cup win against Leeds last November. Woodburn has been named in the Wales squad to face the Republic of Ireland next week.
QUOTES OF THE WEEK
"It couldn't have gone any better.” – An emotional Jack Kennedy reflects on his brilliant Supreme Novices' Hurdle victory aboard outsider Labaik. It was the 17-year-old’s first ever Festival winner.
"When they have somebody that wins four Premier Leagues for them, I become number two. Until this moment Judas is number one." – Jose Mourinho gives Chelsea fans a lesson in recent history after they taunted their former boss during the FA Cup clash at Stamord Bridge.
"Friends were saying 'you're not going to achieve anything going down there', 'you haven't a hope of winning promotion'. They didn't see anything positive. - Davy Fitzgerald couldn’t hide his satisfaction at silencing a few doubters after Wexford sealed promotion to the top flight last Sunday.
"I don't know how you can put it into words - shock, maybe..." – Ruby Walsh sums up what the rest of us were feeling after Douvan’s Champion Chase no-show.
“Just seen the Jamie Vardy incident. Holy Jaysus if only the Oscars were next week. He wouldn't last 2 minutes in Croke Park.” – Shane Lowry shoots down any prospect of the Leicester striker switching codes.
FRIDAY
Cricket
India v Australia, Third Test Day 2, Sky Sports 2, 3.50am
New Zealand v South Africa, Second Test, Day 3, Sky Sports 5 from 9.50pm
Rugby
Crusaders v Blues, Super Rugby, Sky Sports 3, 6.35am
Melbourne Rebels v Chiefs, Super Rugby, Sky Sports 3, 8.45am
Blackrock v Belvedere, Leinster Senior Cup, eir Sport 1, 2pm
PBC v Glenstal Abbey, Munster Senior Cup, eir Sport 1, 4pm
Bulls v Sunwolves, Super Rugby, Sky Sports 2, 5pm
Ireland v England, U20s Six Nations, RTE 2/Sky Sports Mix, 6pm
Ireland Legends v England Legends, eir Sport 1, 6pm
Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity, Super League, Sky Sports 2, 8pm
Ireland v England, Women’s Six Nations, RTE 2/Sky Sports Mix, 8pm
France v Wales, Women’s Six Nations, BBC 2 Wales, 8pm
Horse Racing
Cheltenham, TV3/UTV, 1pm
GAA
Cuala v Ballyea, All-Ireland Club SHC final, TG4, 3pm
Dr Crokes v Slaughtneil, All-Ireland Club SFC final, TG4, 5pm
All-Ireland Club finals Highlights, RTE 2, 10.15pm
St Colman's Newry v St Mary's Magherafelt, MacRory Cup final, BBC 2, 1pm
Methodist College v RBAI, Ulster Schools Cup final, BBC 2, 3pm
Golf
Arnold Palmer Invitational, Sky Sports 4, 6pm
Tennis
ATP, Indian Wells, Sky Sports 3, 7pm
Soccer
Bristol City v Huddersfield Town, Championship, Sky Sports 1, 7.45pm
Borussia Dortmund v Ingolstadt, Bundesliga, BT Sport 1, 7.30pm
Lille v Marseille, Ligue 1, BT Sport 2, 7.45pm
Las Palmas v Villarreal, La Liga, Sky Sports 5, 7.45pm
Boxing
Craig Richards v Alan Higgins; Reece Bellotti v Dai Davies, Sky Sports 1, 10pm
SATURDAY
Tennis
WTA, Indian Wells, BT Sport 1, 2am
Cricket
India v Australia, Third Test, Day 3, Sky Sports 2, 3.50am
Golf
World Ladies Championship, Sky Sports 4, 5am-8am & noon-3pm Arnold Palmer Invitational, Sky Sports 4, 4.30pm
Rugby
Hurricanes v Highlanders, Super League, Sky Sports 3, 6.35am
Waratahs v Brumbies, Super League, Sky Sports 3, 8.45am
cotland v Italy, Six Nations, RTE 2/BBC 1, 12.10pm
France v Wales, Six Nations, RTE 2/BBC 1, 2.45pm
Ireland v England, Six Nations, RTE 2/BBC 1, 5pm
Lions v Reds, Super Rugby, Sky Sports 2, 3.15pm
Catalans Dragons v St Helens, Super League, Sky Sports 3, 5pm
Soccer
West Brom v Arsenal, Premier League, Sky Sports 1, 12.30pm
Eibar v Espanyol, La Liga, Sky Sports 5, noon
Aberdeen v Hearts, Scottish Premiership, BT Sport 1, 12.15pm
Stoke City v Chelsea, Premier League, Sky Sports 5, 3pm
Leeds United v Brighton, Championship, Sky Sports 1, 5.30pm
Eintracht Frankfurt v Hamburg, Bundesliga, BT Sport 3, 5.30pm
Alaves v Real Sociedad, La Liga, Sky Sports 5 Red Button, 5.30pm
New York City v Montreal Impact, MLS, Sky Sports Mix, 6pm
Vancouver Whitecaps v Toronto FC, Sky Sports Mix, 8pm
PSV Eindhoven v Vitesse Arnhem, Eredivisie, Sky Sports 2 Red Button, 6.45pm
AC Milan v Genoa, Serie A, BT Sport 3, 7.45pm
Real Betis v Osasuna, La Liga, Sky Sports 5, 7.45pm
Cycling
Milan-San Remo, Eurosport 2, 1.15pm
Tennis
ATP, Indian Wells, Sky Sports 2, 6pm
GAA
Down v Kildare, Allianz Football League, eir Sport 1, 7pm
Kerry v Dublin, Allianz Football League, eir Sport 2, 7pm
Donegal v Tyrone, Allianz Football League, eir Sport HD, 7pm
Boxing
Michael Conlan v Tim Ibarra, Box Nation, 1am/ Highlights, RTE 2, 8pm
UFC
Jimi Manuwa v Corey Anderson, London, BT Sport 2, 9pm
Cricket
New Zealand v South Africa, Second Test Day 4, Sky Sports 5, 9.50pm
NBA
Portland Trail Blazers v Atlanta Hawks, BT Sport 1,10pm
SUNDAY
NBA
Cleveland Cavaliers v LA Clippers, BT Sport 1, 0.30am Indiana Pacers v Toronto Raptors, BT Sport 1, 10pm
Boxing
Andy Lee v KeAndrae Leatherwood, Box Nation,1am
Cricket
India v Australia, Third Test Day 4, Sky Sports 2, 3.50am
New Zealand v South Africa, Second Test, Day 5, Sky Sports 3, 9.50pm
Golf
World Ladies Championship, Sky Sports 4, 5am-8am
Soccer
Leganes v Malaga, La Liga, Sky Sports 3, 11am
Heerenveen v Feyenoord, Eredivisie, Sky Sports 5, 11.30am
Excelsior v Ajax, Eredivisie, Sky Sports 5, 1.30pm
Empoli v Napoli, Serie A, eir Sport 1, 11.30am
Middlesbrough v Manchester United, Premier League, BT Sport 1, noon
Dundee v Celtic, Scottish Premiership, Sky Sports 2, 12.30pm
Tottenham v Southampton, Premier League, Sky Sports 1, 2.15pm
Manchester City v Liverpool, Premier League, Sky Sports 1, 4.30pm
Sampdoria v Juventus, Serie A, BT Sport 3, 2pm
Cagliari v Lazio, Serie A, eir Sport 1, 2pm
Caen v Monaco, Ligue 1, ESPN, 2pm
Mainz v Schalke, Bundesliga, BT Sport 2, 2pm
Borussia Mochengladbach v Bayern Munich, Bundesliga, BT Sport 2, 4.30pm
Atletico Madrid v Sevilla, La Liga, Sky Sports 2, 3.15pm
Sporting Gijon v Granada, La Liga, Sky Sports 2, 5.30pm
Barcelona v Valencia, La Liga, Sky Sports 2, 7.45pm
Dijon v Saint-Etienne, Ligue 1, BT Sport 3, 4pm
Deportivo La Coruna v Celta Vigo, La Liga, Sky Sports 2 Red Button, 5.30pm
AS Roma v Sassuolo, Serie A, BT Sport 2/eir Sport 1, 7.45pm
PSG v Lyon, Ligue 1, BT Sport 3, 8pm
Seattle Sounders FC v New York Red Bulls, MLS, Sky Sports 2, 11pm
Rugby
Toulouse v Lyon, Top 14, Sky Sports 4, 11.30am
Exeter Chiefs v Leicester Tigers, Anglo-Welsh Cup final, BT Sport 1, 3pm
Doncaster v Yorkshire Carnegie, Championship, Sky Sports 3, 3pm
Grenoble v Toulon, Top 14, Sky Sports 5, 4pm
GAA
Mayo v Cavan, Allianz Football League, TG4, 1.30pm followed by deferred coverage of Monaghan v Roscommon
League Sunday, Highlights, RTE 2, 9.30pm
Golf
Arnold Palmer Invitational, Sky Sports 4, 4.30pm
Tennis
WTA, Indian Wells, BT Sport 1, 6pm
ATP, Indian Wells, Sky Sports 1, 8pm