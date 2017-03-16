A trilogy of England showdowns, Michael Conlan takes New York and Kerry look to bring down the Dubs – it’s an absolutely jam-packed Paddy’s weekend of sport. Here’s your preview to the best of the action and a comprehensive guide of where to watch it.

Ireland’s championship hopes evaporated in a Principality Stadium furnace last weekend, but in the ashes of that disappointment lay a familiar nugget of redemption: beat the English and end this Six Nations on a high.

Saturday evening’s Aviva Stadium collision could have been a showdown for the title. Instead, the hosts take on the role of potential Slam-busters, and destroyers of our neighbours’ drive for a record 19th Test victory in a row.

"They love spoiling parties - and the party they'd love to spoil the most is the England party," said Eddie Jones after his team scooped the title with a non-nonsense battering of the Scots.

There’s always a fine line with a good party though.

Saturday’s result will either give the Paddy’s Day revellers a second wind, or send everyone home with sore heads and strong regrets.

We do have the chance to lift the big prize before that.

Tom Tierney’s Ireland Women face a Grand Slam decider with England after their gritty win in Wales last week.

“They’re full-time professionals and are going very, very well, winning their matches by very good scores,” Tierney said.

“It’s going to be a challenge.”

It’s a challenge they’ll relish. Playing for a Slam on your own patch on Paddy’s Day – it’s the perfect storm, and with the U20s also facing the old enemy before them at Donnybrook Stadium, there’s the chance to set the perfect tone in this trilogy of battles.

A great sporting rivalry is put into context for the Ireland-England Legends game at the RDS, which will be played in memory of Anthony Foley this year.

Over 10,000 tickets have been sold as old warhorses from both countries renew acquaintances on a special weekend.

Where to watch it

Ireland U20s v England U20s, Friday, RTE 2/Sky Sports Mix, 5.45pm

Ireland Legends v England Legends, Friday, eir Sport 1, 6pm

Ireland Women v England Women, Friday, RTE 2/Sky Sports Mix, 8pm

Ireland v England, Saturday, RTE 2/ITV 1, 5pm

CONLAN TAKES NEW YORK

Two feet of the white stuff caked the American east coast just after Michael Conlan touched down in New York ahead of his pro debut.

The Belfast fighter will crunch through snow and ice as he takes his first footsteps into the paid ranks.

Last summer’s Rio anguish is a dot in the rear-view mirror now.

The 25-year-old kicks off in style too; Conor McGregor will walk Conlan to the Madison Square Garden ring circled by a pumped-up Irish fanbase desperate to see him start with a bang.

Tim Ibarra is the little-known American looking to spoil the party.

He’s been knocked out twice in four losses – and in the company of far less polished performers than Conlan.

This should be a routine start to an exciting new chapter for the Olympic bronze medallist.

Just 24 hours later at the iconic venue, former WBO champion Andy Lee squares up to KeAndrae Leatherwood on the undercard Gennady Golovkin’s world title bout with Daniel Jacobs.

“I’ve been champion before and my goal is to regain my title. A good win on Saturday is the first step in doing that,” the Limerick man said.

Here’s hoping for an Irish double in the Big Apple.

Where to watch it:

Michael Conlan v Tim Ibarra, Box Nation/ RTE Sport Online blog, Saturday 1am/ RTE 2, full highlights, Saturday, 8pm

Andy Lee v KeAndrae Leatherwood, Sunday, Box Nation,1am

CLUBS DREAMING OF CROKER GLORY

A gruelling journey through county and province ends here.

All the muck and bullets of the winter will be a small penance for the four clubs who run out at Croke Park for Friday’s All-Ireland finals.

There’s a David v Goliath feel to the hurling decider, as Clare’s Ballyea go toe to toe with Cuala of south Dublin, although this is new territory for both sides. Neither has ever made it this far in their history.

The footballers of Dr Crokes last lifted the big one back in 1992. It’s their sole All-Ireland success.

The Colm Cooper-led Kerrymen take on Slaughtneil – a club writing fairytales with gay abandon this year – straight after the hurling showdown.

Chrissy McKaigue probably summed up the sentiments of GAA people around the world when he said, “this club and community is the centre of the universe for us”.

It’s a unique occasion, with immortality in reach.

Where to watch it

Cuala v Ballyea, Friday, TG4, 3pm

Dr Crokes v Slaughtneil, Friday, TG4, 5pm

YOUR KINGDOM FOR AN UNBEATEN RECORD

Thirty-three games not out.

The Dubs are on an incredible run in league and championship, and although they’ve been on the ropes a couple of times this spring, they’ve yet to hit the canvas.

No better challenger to come out swinging than Kerry though.

Éamonn Fitzmaurice’s men were the last side to wipe the eye of the All-Ireland champions – back in March 2015 in a league clash in Killarney – and there’s an understandable hunger in the camp to take the Sky Blues down.

One more win for Jim Gavin’s men will see them equal a record set by the Kerry class of 1933. Expect fireworks at Austin Stack Park.

Donegal’s clash with Tyrone should come with a bit of bite too, while Kildare travel to Down in Saturday night’s other televised fixture.

Plenty of options then, but if you do miss any of the action you can catch up the weekend’s developments with a packet of biscuits and some League Sunday.

Where to watch it:

Down v Kildare, Saturday, eir Sport 1, 7pm

Kerry v Dublin, Saturday, eir Sport 2, 7pm

Donegal v Tyrone, Saturday, eir Sport HD, 7pm

League Sunday, RTE 2, 9.30pm

NUMBER OF THE WEEK

17 & 45 – The years and days Ben Woodburn had been on this planet when he became Liverpool’s youngest ever goalscorer in the 2-0 League Cup win against Leeds last November. Woodburn has been named in the Wales squad to face the Republic of Ireland next week.

QUOTES OF THE WEEK

"It couldn't have gone any better.” – An emotional Jack Kennedy reflects on his brilliant Supreme Novices' Hurdle victory aboard outsider Labaik. It was the 17-year-old’s first ever Festival winner.

"When they have somebody that wins four Premier Leagues for them, I become number two. Until this moment Judas is number one." – Jose Mourinho gives Chelsea fans a lesson in recent history after they taunted their former boss during the FA Cup clash at Stamord Bridge.

"Friends were saying 'you're not going to achieve anything going down there', 'you haven't a hope of winning promotion'. They didn't see anything positive. - Davy Fitzgerald couldn’t hide his satisfaction at silencing a few doubters after Wexford sealed promotion to the top flight last Sunday.

"I don't know how you can put it into words - shock, maybe..." – Ruby Walsh sums up what the rest of us were feeling after Douvan’s Champion Chase no-show.

“Just seen the Jamie Vardy incident. Holy Jaysus if only the Oscars were next week. He wouldn't last 2 minutes in Croke Park.” – Shane Lowry shoots down any prospect of the Leicester striker switching codes.

