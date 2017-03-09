Meathman Karl O'Dwyer has been tagged the fastest Irishman of all time after he made history at the FIS Speed Ski World Cup.

O'Dwyer, based in Canada, finished tenth after clocking 143km/h. It's believed he is the first Irish to ever enter the competition.

"We're proud of what he has achieved, he has been skiing since he was 10," O'Dwyer's father Billy told the Meath Chronicle, labelling his son "the fastest non-motorised Irishman ever recorded".

The 29-year-old has lived and worked in British Colombia for the last three years, managing a restaurant and only hitting the slopes as a hobby.