Dragons, Cats and another Old Firm - it's your guide to best of the weekend's sporting fare and a comprehensive guide to where to watch all the action.
HOW TO TAME YOUR DRAGON
Once more unto the breach. Ireland make the short hop for a titanic Six Nations clash that will either set up a glorious Paddy's weekend showdown with England for the championship, or pour cold water over another campaign.
"We expect the unexpected," Joe Schmidt said ahead of the battle in Cardiff, which is fair enough when you reflect on Wales' patchy form to date.
They're absolutely capable of providing a sting in the tale though, especially in front of a pumped-up home crowd baying for blood.
The visitors have agreed to close the roof, Sam Warburton said Wales have "points to prove" and on the 13 occasions Wayne Barnes has previously reffed an Ireland game we've lost nine of them.
Ominous? We'll soon find out. It's a Friday night cracker that can't be missed.
On Saturday Ireland Women look to keep alive their Grand Slam dreams at Cardiff Arms Park.
Wingers Alison Miller and Hannah Tyrell come back into the fold, while centre Sene Naoupu is back from Sevens duty.
Tom Tierney has urged Irish fans over for the men's match the previous night to stick around and cheer his side on as they look to set up a huge final-day collision of their own.
Later that evening the U20s - also yet to be beaten - look to plunder victory from Parc Eirias in Colwyn Bay.
"We've had a good two week build-up to this game and had another good [training] day with the senior side last week, so for us it's now about getting out there and putting in a performance," Nigel Carolan said.
Can the Irish make it a clean sweep on Welsh soil?
Where to watch it: Wales v Ireland, Six Nations, Friday, RTE 2/BBC 1, 8pm
Wales v Ireland, Women’s Six Nations, Saturday RTE 2, 11.30am
Wales v Ireland, Six Nations U20s, Saturday, RTE 2, 6.30pm
WILL TIPP FIND NEW WAY TO SKIN CATS?
This is new territory for Kilkenny.
Tipp are fancied to inflict another Allianz Hurling League defeat on Brian Cody's and underline how far they are ahead of chasing pack in doing so.
"The Cats are back in the chasing pack having been out in front on their own for so long," Richie Power said during the week.
"Tipperary are now the team that’s a good bit ahead of everyone else at the moment."
Eddie Brennan reckons the Premier will want "to consolidate the psychological edge" they have over their opponents this Saturday night and
Expect an almighty backlash from Cody's men then, spooked by the real prospect of a relegation scrap and desperate to prove a point.
Where to watch it: Tipperary v Kilkenny, Saturday, eir Sport 2, 7pm
OLD DAYS GONE, BUT FIRM RIVALRY REMAINS
Thirty-three points separate Celtic and Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.
Gone, in football terms at least, is the intense rivalry of old.
Brendan Rodgers' side are in a different galaxy to the rest, swaggering past all-comers, smashing the Lisbon Lions' unbeaten record of 26 games and generally beating teams playing in second gear.
Incoming Gers boss Pedro Caixinha could have done without an old video of him congratulating his "Celtic brothers" on winning the league two years ago.
He was at the time manager of Celtic’s feeder club Santos Laguna, and declared: "We keep saluting you and pushing you up!"
He'll watch Sunday's clash from the Parkhead stands before getting his hands on a team all at sea right now.
All logic points to a home stroll but the spectacle of this fixture remains - even if the league was wrapped up months ago - and the visitors won't lack for motivation.
Worth tuning into just to see if Caixinha accidentally celebrates a Celtic goal.
Where to watch it: Celtic v Rangers, Sunday, Sky Sports 1, noon
NUMBER OF THE WEEK
127 - The number of entries for the Investec Derby following the scratchings deadline.
QUOTES OF THE WEEK
"I’ve said all along that there was no point supplementing for the sake of it unless we thought she’d have a big chance of winning. I never had an interest in running just to get my money back." - Rich Ricci reflects on the decision not to enter Limini into the Champion Hurdle at this year's Cheltenham Festival.
"When you see the importance of the games and you see an attitude like that I am absolutely revolted and sorry for people who come and pay a lot of money to watch this kind of game." - Arsene Wenger talking about the referee, and not his own players, after their narrow 10-2 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich.
"The nation's pride rests on my shoulders." - Michael Conlan is desperate to make the perfect start to his pro career at Madison Square Garden on Paddy's Day.
"I just had a quick contact with one gentleman from UEFA when I was looking at the pitch. And when I told him about my concerns, the gentleman just told me, 'The players are insured, if something happens no problem'." - Jose Mourinho was not amused when an official gave a whole new meaning to the phrase, 'break a leg' ahead of their Europa League clash against Rostov in Russia.
SPORT ON TV THIS WEEKEND
FRIDAY
Golf
Indian Open, Sky Sports 4, 5.30am-7.30am & 9am-noon
Valspar Championship, Sky Sports 4, 7pm
Rugby
Chiefs v Hurricanes, Super Rugby, Sky Sports 2, 6.35am
Brumbies v Western Force, Super Rugby, Sky Sports 2, 8.45am
Wales v Ireland, Six Nations, RTE 2/BBC 1, 8pm
Soccer
Brighton v Derby County, Championship, Sky Sports 1, 7.45pm
Bayer Leverkusen v Werder Bremen, Bundelsiga, BT Sport 2, 7.30pm
Drogheda United v Cork City, Airtricity League Premier Division, eirSport 1, 7.45pm
Dundee United v Hibernian, Scottish Premiership, BT Sport 1, 7.45pm
Juventus v AC Milan, Serie A, BT Sport 3, 7.45pm
Espanyol v Las Palmas, La Liga, Sky Sports 5, 7.45pm
Cycling
Tirreno-Adriatico, Stage 3, Eurosport 2, 1pm
Paris-Nice, Stage 6, Eurosport 1, 2.30pm
Tennis
ATP, Indian Wells, Sky Sports 3, 7pm
WTA, Indian Wells, BT Sport 2, 9.30pm
Cricket
New Zealand v South Africa, First Test, Sky Sports 5, 9.50pm
SATURDAY
Rugby
Blues v Highlanders, Super Rugby, Sky Sports 2, 6.35am
Reds v Crusaders, Super Rugby, Sky Sports 2, 8.45am
Wales v Ireland, Women’s Six Nations, RTE 2, 11.30am
Southern Kings v Stormers, Super Rugby, Sky Sports 2, 1.05pm
Cheetahs v Sunwolves, Super Rugby, Sky Sports 2, 3.15pm
Italy v France, Six Nations, RTE 2/UTV, 1.30pm
England v Scotland, Six Nations, RTE 2/UTV, 4pm
IRB World Sevens, Sky Sports 5, 5.30pm
Wales v Ireland, Six Nations U20s, RTE 2, 6.30pm
Golf
Indian Open, Sky Sports 4, 7.30am
Valspar Championship, Sky Sports 4, 6pm
Soccer
Middlesbrough v Manchester City, FA Cup, BT Sport 2, 12.15am
Valencia v Sporting Gijon, La Liga, Sky Sports 5, noon
Arsenal v Lincoln City, FA Cup, BT Sport 2, 5.30pm
Ingolstadt v Cologne, Bundesliga, BT Sport 3, 5.30pm
Malaga v Alaves, La Liga, Sky Sports 2 Red Button, 5.30pm
Saracens v Leicester, Anglo-Welsh Cup, BT Sport 1, 6pm
England v Scotland, Six Nations U20s, Sky Sports 1, 6.15pm
Go Ahead Eagles v PSV Eindhoven, Eredivisie, Sky Sports 2 Red Button, 6.45pm
Genoa v Sampdoria, Serie A, BT Sport 3, 7.45pm
Granada v Atletico Madrid, La Liga, Sky Sports 2, 7.45pm
Cycling
Tirreno-Adriatico, Stage 4, Eurosport 2, 1pm
Paris-Nice, Stage 7, Eurosport 2, 3.30pm
GAA
Laois v Limerick, Allianz Hurling League, eir Sport 1, 7pm
Tipperary v Kilkenny, Allianz Hurling League, eir Sport 2, 7pm
Tennis
ATP, Indian Wells, Sky Sports 5, 7pm
WTA, Indian Wells, BT Sport 1, 8.15pm
Cricket
New Zealand v South Africa, First Test, Sky Sports Mix, 9.50pm
Boxing
Jack Culcay v Demetrius Andrade, Sky Sports 2, 10pm
SUNDAY
Soccer
Montreal Impact v Seattle Sounders FC, MLS, Sky Sports 4, midnight
Real Sociedad v Athletic Bilbao, La Liga, Sky Sports 3, 11am
Celtic v Rangers, Scottish Premiership, Sky Sports 1, noon
Feyenoord v AZ Alkmaar, Eredivisie, Sky Sports 3, 1.30pm
Ajax v FC Twente, Eredivisie, Sky Sports 3, 3.45pm
Tottenham v Millwall, FA Cup, BBC 1/eir Sport 1, 2pm
Napoli v Crotone, Serie A, BT Sport 3, 2pm
Saint-Etienne v Metz, Ligue 1, ESPN, 2pm
Schalke v Augsburg, Bundesliga, BT Sport 2, 2.30pm
Hamburg v Borussia Mochengladbach, Bundesliga, BT Sport 2, 4.30pm
Deportivo La Coruna v Barcelona, La Liga, Sky Sports 2, 3.15pm
Celta Vigo v Villarreal, La Liga, Sky Sports 2, 5.30pm
Liverpool v Burnley, Premier League, Sky Sports 1, 4pm
Lyon v Toulouse, Ligue 1, BT Sport 3, 4pm
New York City FC v DC United, MLS, Sky Sports Mix, 6pm
Real Madrid v Real Betis, La Liga, Sky Sports 1, 7.45pm
Palermo v AS Roma, Serie A, BT Sport 2, 7.45pm
Fiorentina v Cagliari, Serie A, eir Sport 1, 7.45pm
Minnesota United FC v Atlanta United FC, MLS, Sky Sports 2, 9pm
Golf
Indian Open, Sky Sports 4, 7am
Sassuolo v Bologna, Serie A, eir Sport 1/BT Sport 1, 11.30am
Valspar Championship, Sky Sports 4, 6pm
Rugby
Pau v Castres, Top 14, Sky Sports 2, 11.30am
Exeter v Harlequins, Anglo-Welsh Cup, BT Sport 1, 3pm
Clermont Auvergne v Montpellier, Top 14, Sky Sports 4, 4pm
IRB World Sevens, Sky Sports 5, 4.30pm
Cycling
Tirreno-Adriatico, Stage 5, Eurosport 2, 1pm
Paris-Nice, Final Stage, Eurosport 1, 3pm
GAA
Clare v Dublin, Allianz Hurling League, TG4, 2pm, followed by deferred coverage of Waterford v Clare
O’Connor Cup final, TG4, 5.15pm
Allianz League Sunday, Highlights, RTE2, 9.30pm
Tennis
WTA, Indian Wells, BT Sport 1, 6pm
ATP, Indian Wells, Sky Sports 3, 6pm