Dragons, Cats and another Old Firm - it's your guide to best of the weekend's sporting fare and a comprehensive guide to where to watch all the action.

HOW TO TAME YOUR DRAGON

Once more unto the breach. Ireland make the short hop for a titanic Six Nations clash that will either set up a glorious Paddy's weekend showdown with England for the championship, or pour cold water over another campaign.

"We expect the unexpected," Joe Schmidt said ahead of the battle in Cardiff, which is fair enough when you reflect on Wales' patchy form to date.

They're absolutely capable of providing a sting in the tale though, especially in front of a pumped-up home crowd baying for blood.

The visitors have agreed to close the roof, Sam Warburton said Wales have "points to prove" and on the 13 occasions Wayne Barnes has previously reffed an Ireland game we've lost nine of them.

Ominous? We'll soon find out. It's a Friday night cracker that can't be missed.

On Saturday Ireland Women look to keep alive their Grand Slam dreams at Cardiff Arms Park.

Wingers Alison Miller and Hannah Tyrell come back into the fold, while centre Sene Naoupu is back from Sevens duty.

Tom Tierney has urged Irish fans over for the men's match the previous night to stick around and cheer his side on as they look to set up a huge final-day collision of their own.

Later that evening the U20s - also yet to be beaten - look to plunder victory from Parc Eirias in Colwyn Bay.

"We've had a good two week build-up to this game and had another good [training] day with the senior side last week, so for us it's now about getting out there and putting in a performance," Nigel Carolan said.

Can the Irish make it a clean sweep on Welsh soil?

Where to watch it: Wales v Ireland, Six Nations, Friday, RTE 2/BBC 1, 8pm

Wales v Ireland, Women’s Six Nations, Saturday RTE 2, 11.30am

Wales v Ireland, Six Nations U20s, Saturday, RTE 2, 6.30pm

WILL TIPP FIND NEW WAY TO SKIN CATS?

This is new territory for Kilkenny.

Tipp are fancied to inflict another Allianz Hurling League defeat on Brian Cody's and underline how far they are ahead of chasing pack in doing so.

"The Cats are back in the chasing pack having been out in front on their own for so long," Richie Power said during the week.

"Tipperary are now the team that’s a good bit ahead of everyone else at the moment."

Eddie Brennan reckons the Premier will want "to consolidate the psychological edge" they have over their opponents this Saturday night and

Expect an almighty backlash from Cody's men then, spooked by the real prospect of a relegation scrap and desperate to prove a point.

Where to watch it: Tipperary v Kilkenny, Saturday, eir Sport 2, 7pm

OLD DAYS GONE, BUT FIRM RIVALRY REMAINS

Thirty-three points separate Celtic and Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

Gone, in football terms at least, is the intense rivalry of old.

Brendan Rodgers' side are in a different galaxy to the rest, swaggering past all-comers, smashing the Lisbon Lions' unbeaten record of 26 games and generally beating teams playing in second gear.

Incoming Gers boss Pedro Caixinha could have done without an old video of him congratulating his "Celtic brothers" on winning the league two years ago.

He was at the time manager of Celtic’s feeder club Santos Laguna, and declared: "We keep saluting you and pushing you up!"

He'll watch Sunday's clash from the Parkhead stands before getting his hands on a team all at sea right now.

All logic points to a home stroll but the spectacle of this fixture remains - even if the league was wrapped up months ago - and the visitors won't lack for motivation.

Worth tuning into just to see if Caixinha accidentally celebrates a Celtic goal.

Where to watch it: Celtic v Rangers, Sunday, Sky Sports 1, noon

NUMBER OF THE WEEK

127 - The number of entries for the Investec Derby following the scratchings deadline.

QUOTES OF THE WEEK

"I’ve said all along that there was no point supplementing for the sake of it unless we thought she’d have a big chance of winning. I never had an interest in running just to get my money back." - Rich Ricci reflects on the decision not to enter Limini into the Champion Hurdle at this year's Cheltenham Festival.

"When you see the importance of the games and you see an attitude like that I am absolutely revolted and sorry for people who come and pay a lot of money to watch this kind of game." - Arsene Wenger talking about the referee, and not his own players, after their narrow 10-2 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich.

"The nation's pride rests on my shoulders." - Michael Conlan is desperate to make the perfect start to his pro career at Madison Square Garden on Paddy's Day.

"I just had a quick contact with one gentleman from UEFA when I was looking at the pitch. And when I told him about my concerns, the gentleman just told me, 'The players are insured, if something happens no problem'." - Jose Mourinho was not amused when an official gave a whole new meaning to the phrase, 'break a leg' ahead of their Europa League clash against Rostov in Russia.

