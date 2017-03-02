A Tallaght grudge match, top-class athletics action in Belgrade and a chance for Mayo redemption - it’s your guide to the best of the weekend’s sporting fare and a comprehensive list of where to watch it.

DUBLIN DERBY – SHAMROCK ROVERS v BOHEMIANS

The FAI released a video ahead of the new Airtricity League season urging fans not to let off flares during games – “All it takes is one spark to do a lot of damage”.

But if it’s slightly less colourful in the stands at Tallaght Stadium, expect fireworks on the pitch.

Shamrock Rovers brought plenty of bite to Oriel Park last week; too much in the case of Graham Burke, who saw red two minutes after giving his team a lifeline.

A 2-1 defeat to the champions came with positives, in contrast to Bohs, who were hammered 4-1 by Derry. There’s no better occasion to find redemption than this one though.

The Gypsies No 2 Trevor Croly was axed as Rovers boss two and a half years ago after a 4-1 trouncing by Limerick. That adds a little extra spice to proceedings but this is always a red-hot affair.

Crowd trouble marred the clash at Dalymount last April; hopefully the only talking points come on the field of play in what’s already shaping up to be a cracking domestic league campaign.

Where to watch it: RTE 2, Friday, 7.30pm

MAGEEAN LEADS IRISH CHARGE IN SERBIA

A feast of top-class athletics unfolds in Belgrade over the weekend as the indoor season reaches its climax.

Teak-tough Portaferry woman Ciara Mageean took bronze at the Women's European Championships in Amsterdam last year.

There was disappointment in Rio as she failed to make the Olympic final she craved, but the 24-year-old comes into this in good form and “ready for business”.

Ten Irish competitors are in Serbia, with Irish champion 60m hurdler Ben Reynolds potentially facing three rounds in one day when he goes to the blocks on goes on Friday.

Phil Healy (60m, 400m), Ciara Neville (60m), Sinead Denny (400m), Kerry O’Flaherty (1500m), Brian Gregan (400m), Zak Curran (800m), John Travers (1500m) and Tomas Cotter (3,000m) all fly the flag against the cream of the continent.

Where to watch it: Friday - BBC 2, 8.15am-noon & 3pm-7.30pm/Eurosport 1, 8.30am-12.45pm & 3.30pm-7.15pm/RTE 2, 6pm

Saturday - BBC 2, 8.30am-10am & 4.15pm-8.15pm/ Eurosport 2, 8.30am/Eurosport 1, 5pm/ RTE2, 5.30pm

Sunday - RTE2, 3.15pm/ BBC 2, 2.30pm/ Eurosport, 2.30pm



MAYO TARGET SWEET DUBS REDEMPTION

Dublin’s two-year unbeaten run in league and championship remains intact, but the challengers are coming out swinging.

Donegal and Tyrone have both had Jim Gavin’s men on the ropes without landing that killer blow, but no county in Ireland would want to finally end the Dubs’ 32-game streak more than Mayo.

A trip to Croke Park under the lights is daunting, but Stephen Rochford’s men proved last summer that there’s only the kick of a ball between these sides and they’ll be desperate to lay down a marker ahead of this year’s championship.

Before that, Ger Cunnignham’s Sky Blue hurlers will look to push on from their fine win in Cork when Waterford roll into HQ.

You’ll need fingers of fire to keep track of another two eye-catching Allianz Football League Division 1 tussles.

Tyrone host Monaghan in Omagh, just as Donegal square up to Cavan at Kingspan Breffni Park.

On Sunday, Brian Cody’s Kilkenny take on Cork, looking to prove their world didn’t end with that heavy loss to Clare last time out.

A lot to digest but, as ever, League Sunday cuts the action into bite-size pieces and chews over the major issues of another hectic weekend.

Where to watch it: Dublin v Waterford, Allianz Hurling League, Saturday, eir Sport 2, 5pm

Dublin v Mayo, Allianz Football League, Saturday, eir Sport 2, 7pm

Tyrone v Monaghan, Allianz Football League, Saturday, eir Sport 1, 7pm

Cavan v Donegal, Allianz Football League, Saturday, eir Sport 2 SD, 7pm

Kilkenny v Cork, Allianz Hurling League, Sunday,TG4, 2pm

League Sunday, Highlights, RTE2, 9.30pm

HAYE v BELLEW

Trash-talk and flying insults is all part of the game in boxing, but there seems to be a genuine dislike between David Haye and Tony Bellew.

There’s no belt on the line at London’s O2 Arena, but Haye wants to set up another shot at a world title by executing “a proper destruction job” on the Liverpudlian.

Bellew is the massive underdog but doubts hang over Haye, who underwent shoulder surgery back in 2013.

Although he’s fought twice since, the Londoner hasn’t been seriously tested and his training regime – in sunny, Instagram-friendly Miami – has raised eyebrows.

"I've had 13 hard fights over three and a half years when this clown has been sunbathing in Miami or Dubai or wherever he likes to hide,” Bellew chimed. “How does he think I'm going to be an easy touch?"

The 34-year-old WBC Cruiserweight champ is stepping up to heavyweight for this bout with a man two years his senior.

Bellew made his acting debut in the last Rocky instalment, ‘Creed’, playing ‘Pretty’ Ricky Conlan, the mouthy Scouser who beats Rocky’s protégé Adonis on a split decision before heading for prison.

Can he write his own fairytale script on Saturday night?

Where to watch it: Sky Box Office, Saturday, from 7pm

NUMBER OF THE WEEK

17 – The Republic of Ireland last played Mexico back in 2000, a 2-2 draw in the US Nike Cup. A New Jersey friendly has been pencilled in for June 1, 17 years on.

QUOTES OF THE WEEK

“I'm sorry if I p***** people off but I felt I was in a position where I couldn't really do anything but say yes. Respect the office even if you don't respect the guy that's in it." – Rory McIlroy defends his decision to play a round with President Donald Trump. It wasn’t fake news.

“If results are irrelevant and no one cares if you win or lose, then that’s no fun.” – The well-travelled Cillian Sheridan reflects on his latest move. He’ll become the first Irishman to play in the Polish top flight when he lines out for Jagiellonia Bialystok.

“At the moment, rugby is pretty much all year around. It’s sexy, it’s in, it’s hot.” – Pat Spillane channels his inner Perez Hilton on ‘League Sunday’.

“We have a few other animals up our sleeves as well, not just 'The Fox'." – Conor O’Shea put the cat amongst the pigeons with a unique Italian gameplan against England that left Eddie Jones spitting feathers.

“I've been watching football for a very, very long time and I don't think I've ever seen a game of football where two teams should come off the pitch and hang their heads in shame.” – Jamie Carragher slates Liverpool for being appalling, and manager-less Leicester for suddenly playing as if their lives depended on it.

SPORT ON TV THIS WEEKEND

FRIDAY

Athletics

European Indoor Championships, BBC 2, 8.15am-noon & 3pm-7.30pm/ Eurosport 1, 8.30am-12.45pm & 3.30pm-7.15pm/ RTE 2, 6pm

Golf

Tshwane Open, Sky Sports 4, 12.30pm

WGC-Mexico Championship, Sky Sports 4, 7pm

Snooker

Gibraltar Open, Eurosport 2, 12.45pm

Cricket

West Indies v England, ODI, Sky Sports 2, 1pm



Tennis

Dubai Championships, Sky Sports 3, 1pm

WTA, Acapulco, BT Sport 2, 10pm

Soccer

Shamrock Rovers v B0hemians, Airtricity League Premier Division, RTE2, 7.30pm

Birmingham City v Leeds Utd, Championship, Sky Sports 1, 7.45pm

Real Betis v Real Sociedad, La Liga, Sky Sports 5, 7.45pm

Bordeaux v Lyon, Ligue 1, ESPN, 7.45pm

Rugby

Connacht v Zebre, Pro12, TG4, 7.35pm

Ulster v Treviso, Pro12, BBC2, 7.35pm

Leicester Tigers v Exeter Chiefs, Premiership, BT Sport 1, 7.45pm

IRB World Sevens, Sky Sports 3, 11.40pm

SATURDAY

Tennis

ATP 500 event from Acapulco, Mexico, Sky Sports, midnight

Dubai Championships final, Sky Sports 3, 3pm

Cricket

New Zealand v South Africa, ODI, Sky Sports 5, 12.55am

India v Australia, 2nd Test, Sky Sports 2, 3.50am



Rugby

Glasgow Warriors v Dragons, Pro12, Sky Sports 2, 3pm

Cardiff Blues v Munster, Pro12, Sky Sports 2, 5.15pm

Leinster V Scarlets, Pro12, TG4, 7.35pm

IRB World Sevens, Sky Sports Mix, 7.30pm

Brive v Toulon, Top 14, Sky Sports 3, 7.45pm



Athletics

European Indoor Championships, RTE2, 5.30pm/ BBC 2, 8.30am-10am & 4.15pm-8.15pm/ Eurosport 2, 8.30am/Eurosport 1, 5pm

Golf

Tshwane Open, Sky Sports 4, 10am

WGC-Mexico Championship, Sky Sports 4, 5.10pm

Soccer

Manchester United v Bournemouth, Premier League, Sky Sports 1, 12.30pm

Leganes v Granada, La Liga, Sky Sports 3 Red Button

Liverpool v Arsenal, Premier League, BT Sport 1, 5.30pm

Huddersfield Town v Newcastle United, Championship, Sky Sports 1, 5.30pm

Borussia Monchengladbach v Schalke, Bundesliga, BT Sport 2, 5.30pm

Eibar v Real Madrid, La Liga, deferred coverage, Sky Sports 5, 5.30pm

Barcelona v Celta Vigo, La Liga, Sky Sports 5, 7.45pm

Villarreal v Espanyol, La Liga, Sky Sports 5, 5.30pm

PSV Eindhoven v Roda JC Kerk, Eredivisie, Sky Sports 5 Red Button, 6.45pm

AC Milan v Chievo, Serie A, BT Sport 2, 7.45pm

LA Galaxy v Dallas, MLS, Sky Sports 2, 9pm

Snooker

Gibraltar Open, Eurosport 2, 2.30pm

GAA

Dublin v Waterford, Allianz Hurling League, eir Sport 2, 5pm

Dublin v Mayo, Allianz Football League, eir Sport 2, 7pm

Tyrone v Monaghan, Allianz Football League, eir Sport 1, 7pm

Cavan v Donegal, Allianz Football League, eir Sport 2 SD, 7pm

Boxing

David Haye v Tony Bellew, Sky Box Office from 7pm

SUNDAY

Tennis

WTA final, Acapulco, BT Sport 2, midnight

ATP final, Acapulco, Sky Sports 1, 3am

Cricket

India v Australia, 2nd Test, Sky Sports 2, 3.50am

West Indies v England, 2nd ODI, Sky Sports , 1pm

Snooker

Gibraltar Open, Eurosport 2, 9.30am-11am, 12.30pm-2pm, 4pm-5pm, 7pm-9pm

Golf

Tshwane Open, Sky Sports 4, 10am

WGC-Mexico Championship, Sky Sports 4, 5pm

Soccer

Sporting Gijon v Deportivo La Coruna, La Liga, Sky Sports 3, 11am

Sparta Rotterdam v Feyenoord, Eredivisie, Sky Sports Mix, 11.30am

Groningen v Ajax, Eredivisie, Sky Sports Mix, 1.30pm

Tottenham v Everton, Premier League, Sky Sports 1, 1.30pm

Sunderland v Manchester City, Premier League, Sky Sports 1, 4pm

Udinese v Juventus, Serie A, BT Sport 3, 2pm

Lorient v Marseille, Ligue 1, ESPN, 2pm

Atletico Madrid v Valencia, La Liga, Sky Sports 5, 3.15pm

Las Palmas v Osasuna, La Liga, Sky Sports 5, 5.30pm

Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Bundesliga, BT Sport 2, 2.30pm

Hamburg v Hertha Berlin, Bundesliga, BT Sport 2, 4.30pm

Bologna v Lazio, Serie A, BT Sport 2, 7.45pm

Athletic Bilbao v Malaga, La Liga, Sky Sports 1, 7.45pm

Monaco v Nantes, Ligue 1, BT Sport 3, 8pm

Orlando City SC v New York City FC, MLS, Sky Sports 2, 10pm

GAA

Kilkenny v Cork, Allianz Hurling League, TG4, 2pm, followed by deferred coverage of Tipperary v Clare

League Sunday, Highlights, RTE2, 9.30pm

Rugby

Premiership Highlights, UTV, 11.20pm

Worcester v Bristol, Premiership, BT Sport 1, 3pm

Toulouse v La Rochelle, Sky Sports Mix, 4pm

IRB World Sevens, Sky Sports 3, 6.20pm



Athletics

European Indoor Championships, BBC 2, 2.30pm/ Eurosport 1, 2.30pm/ RTE2, 3.15pm

Cycling

Paris-Nice Stage 1: From Bois-d’Arcy, Eurosport 2, 2.30pm