The French are in town, the Airtricity League is back and Jose’s got his eyes on a first trophy with Manchester United – it’s the best of the weekend sporting fare and a comprehensive guide of where to watch it.

HERE COME LES BLEUS

And we’re back. Joe Schmidt’s men took a breather for a week after tearing Italy to sheds in Rome, but there’s always trepidation when France come to town.

Guy Noves will likely need another campaign or two to mould this crop into a unit consistent enough to challenge for the championship but they are moving in the right direction, and come to the Aviva Stadium loaded with the individual talent to squash their hosts’ hopes of finishing top of the pile.

“They see the game as a freebie, a joker, and that’s a dangerous mindset for a French team who have a lot of talent,” Bernard Jackman warned this week.

Flawed defensively, they’re still capable of having the last laugh come Saturday evening. Optimists are eyeing a bonus point, but it could be a nervy 80 minutes at Lansdowne Road.

On Friday night Nigel Carolan’s U20s will look to make it three wins from three when Le Bleus grace Donnybrook.

They’re coming off the back of a laboured 27-26 win in Italy that probably aged their coach 20 years, but another victory will keep alive hopes of a showdown with England for the Slam.

Ireland’s Women also struggled to find top gear against the Azzurri, but a bonus-point success was eventually tucked away and they’ll also be protecting a 100% record against the French in D4 on Sunday afternoon.

Where to watch it

Ireland v France, U20s Six Nations, Friday, RTE2, 8.05pm

Ireland v France, Six Nations, Saturday, RTE2/UTV/RTE Radio 1 Saturday Sport’ RTE Sport Online live blog, 4.50pm

Ireland v France, Women’s Six Nations, Sunday, RTE 2, 12.45pm

DUNDALK BACK ON THE GLORY TRAIL

We’re back with a bang as the Airtricity League Premier Division season snaps into life with a humdinger at Oriel Park.

The hosts are chasing their fourth title on the bounce – a feat last accomplished by Shamrock Rovers in the 80s – but have been shorn of some of the jewels in their crown over the winter.

Daryl Horgan and Andy Boyle were lured across the water to Preston after a wonderful campaign at home and in Europe for the Lilywhites, while Ronan Finn returned to Tallaght.

They are, once again, there to shot at and the chasing pack smell blood.

"I haven't seen a trace of complacency. What I have seen is a group of professionals who are ready to go again," Stephen Kenny said of his charges coming into this opener.

They face a mammoth task to hold on to their trophy, and will be desperate to make a statement against a Rovers side full of optimism for the season ahead.

Where to watch it

Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers, Airtricity League Premier Division, eir Sport 1/ RTE Sport Online live blog, 8pm

LEAGUE BATTLES AND CLUB DEAMS

A feast of plenty of Allianz Football League action under the lights should give us something to chew over before closing time on Saturday night.

In Division 3, Laois host last summer’s surprise package Tipperary, winless Roscommon travel to Mayo in Division 1 and Down will look to get off the mark when they welcome Meath in their Division 2 clash.

Before that Cuala and Slaughtneil are both chasing history in their semi-final face-off. No side from either Dublin or Derry has ever made an All-Ireland Club SHC decider.

On Sunday, Donegal become the latest county to have a swing at Dublin’s two-year unbeaten run in league and championship.

Jim Gavin’s men were given a real scare against Tyrone last time out. Encouragement for their rivals, or the cue for a moody backlash from the All-Ireland champs?

Get the kettle on and the biscuit tin out then for League Sunday, which, as ever, comes loaded with action and reaction to the weekend’s developments.

Where to watch it

Laois v Tipperary, Allianz Football League, eir Sport 1, Saturday, 7pm

Mayo v Roscommon, Allianz Football League, eir Sport 2, Saturday, 7pm

Down v Meath, Alianz Football League, eir Sports HD, Saturday, 7pm

Cuala v Slaughtneil, All-Ireland Club SHC semi-final, TG4, Saturday, 3pm

Donegal v Dublin, Allianz Football League, TG4, Sunday, 2pm, followed by deferred coverage of Kerry v Monaghan

League Sunday, Highlights, RTE2, 9.30pm

A SPECIAL LOVE OF THE BIG OCCASION

Jose Mourinho likes the League Cup. It’s the first trophy he won on English soil – with Chelsea back in 2005 – and he delivered it twice more to Stamford Bridge, in 2007 and 2015.

The calendar’s least prestigious title is silverware for the cabinet nonetheless and the Special One will fully expect to maintain his perfect record in deciders in England: it’s four from four so far.

In fact he’s yet to lose a final in normal time in his entire career.

Twelve times Mourinho has led teams out on a showpiece occasion, and only twice has the day ended with a runners-up medal, Benfica and Atletico Madrid upsetting Porto and Real Madrid respectively in extra-time.

In his own words, “finals are not for playing, they are for winning”, which is all a little dispiriting for Southampton fans.

Republic of Ireland striker Shane Long came off the bench to wrap up a thoroughly deserved semi-final dismantling of Liverpool and they have it in them to cause an upset.

It’s just hard to see beyond a silver-hungry Jose and increasingly impressive United juggernaut.

Where to watch it

Manchester United v Southampton, League Cup final, Sky Sports 1, Sunday, 4.30pm

NUMBER OF THE WEEK

17 – The age of Liverpool Academy starlet Conor Masterson. The Dubliner was plucked from Lucan United as a 13-year-old by the Anfield giants.

Last week, Jurgen Klopp included him in his squad’s trip to La Manga for a late-season training camp and has high expectations for the centre-half.

QUOTES OF THE WEEK

"It's taken the gloss off my players' performance and gone on to something it shouldn't have gone on to.” – Sutton United manager Paul Doswell was not amused after his 46-year-old reserve keeper Wayne Shaw ate a pie on the bench during the FA Cup clash with Arsenal. Shaw later quit the club.

“Let’s chill the beans.” – Davy’s winning matches, and making catchphrases, down in Wexford.

“A return to Leinster would no doubt be top of my list... but I would certainly be open to playing for any of the provinces.” – Ian Madigan’s stint in France doesn’t look like it’s going to last much longer.

“If a young lad comes and says he is going to play soccer, he needs to be told ‘alright, go but we don’t want you anymore’.” – It’s the GAA or nothing as far as Laois county board assistant treasurer Kieran Leavy is concerned.

"We've requested to be invited to Congress. Some of the journalists have had real sniping at us. 'You have to learn to run before you can walk' and all sorts of stuff. A load of bulls**t.” – Club Players’ Association’s hurling fixtures co-ordinator Liam Giffin pulls no punches.

SPORT ON TV THIS WEEKEND

FRIDAY

Rugby

Ireland v France, U20s Six Nations, RTE2, 8.05pm

England v Italy, Six Nations U20s, Sky Sports Mix, 7.45pm

Munster v Scarlets, Pro12, TG4, 7.35pm

Harlequins v Leicester Tigers, Premiership, BT Sport 2, 7.45pm

Golf

Honda Classic, Sky Sports 4, 7pm

Soccer

Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers, eirSport 1, 7.45pm

Las Palmas v Real Sociedad, La Liga, Sky Sports 5, 7.45pm

Wolves v Birmingham City, Championship, Sky Sports 1 , 7.45pm

Inverness CT v Rangers, Scottish Premiership, BT Sport 1, 7.45pm

Tennis

Rio Open, Sky Sports 3, 6pm

SATURDAY

Rugby

Ireland v France, Six Nations, RTE2/UTV, 4.50pm

Scotland v Wales, Six Nations, RTE2/BBC1, 2.25pm

England v Italy, Women’s Six Nations, Sky Sports 2, 1pm

GAA

Laois v Tipperary, Allianz Football League, eir Sport 1, 7pm

Mayo v Roscommon, Allianz Football League, eir Sport 2, 7pm

Down v Meath, Alianz Football League, eir Sports HD, 7pm

Fitzgibbon Cup final, TG4, 1pm

Cuala v Slaughtneil, All-Ireland Club SHC semi-final TG4, 3pm

Cricket

New Zealand v South Africa, third ODI, Sky Sports 4, 12.55am

India v Australia, first Test, Sky Sports 2, 3.50am

Golf

Joburg Open, Sky Sports 4, 10am

Honda Classic, Sky Sports 4, 6pm

Cycling

Ride To Abu Dhabi, Stage 3, Eurosport 2, 11.15am

Soccer

Alaves v Valencia, La Liga, Sky Sports 3, noon

Leeds Utd v Sheffield Wednesday, Championship, Sky Sports 1, noon

Watford v West Ham, Premier League, BT Sport 1, 5.30pm

Brighton v Reading, Championship, Sky Sports 1, 5.30pm

Leganes v Deportivo La Coruna, La Liga, Sky Sports 2, 5.30pm

Juventus v Empoli, Serie A, BT Sport 2, 7.45pm

Eibar v Malaga, La Liga, Sky Sports 3, 7.45pm

Tennis

Rio Open, Sky Sports 5, 8pm

Boxing

Tommy Coyle v Kofi Yates, Luke Campbell v Jairo Lopez, Gavin McDonnell v Rey Vargas, Sky Sports 2 from 8pm



SUNDAY

Rugby

Ireland v France, Women’s Six Nations, RTE 2, 12.45pm

England v Italy, Six Nations, RTE2/UTV, 3pm

Zebre v Ulster, Pro12, Sky Sports 3, 12.30pm

Bristol v Bath, Premiership, BT Sport 1, 1pm

Cricket

India v Australia, first Test, Sky Sports 2, 3.50am

Golf

Joburg Open, Sky Sports 4, 10am

Honda Classic, Sky Sports 4, 6pm

Soccer

Espanyol v Osasuna, La Liga, Sky Sports 5, 11am

Norwich City v Ipswich Town, Championship, Sky Sports 2, noon

Palermo v Sampdoria, Serie A, Bt Sport 2, 11.30am

Tottenham v Stoke City, Premier League, Sky Sports 1, 1.30pm

Sassuolo v AC Milan, Serie A, BT Sport 2, 2pm

Lazio v Udinese, Serie A, eir Sport 1, 2pm

Atletico Madrid v Barcelona, La Liga, Sky Sports 2, 3.15pm

Manchester Utd v Southampton, League Cup final, Sky Sports 1, 4.30pm

Athletic Bilbao v Granada, La Liga, Sky Sports 2, 5.30pm

Sporting Gijon v Celta Vigo, La Liga, Sky Sports 2, 5.30pm

Villareal v Real Madrid, La Liga, Sky Sports 1, 7.45pm

Inter Milan v Roma, Serie A, BT Sport 1/eir Sport 1, 7.45pm

GAA

Donegal v Dublin, Allianz Football League, TG4, 2pm, followed by deferred coverage of Kerry v Monaghan

League Sunday, Highlights, RTE2, 9.30pm

Cycling

Ride To Abu Dhabi, Stage 4, Eurosport 2, 4pm

Tennis

Rio Open final, Sky Sports 2, 8pm

Boxing

Deontay Wilder v Gerald Washington, Sky Sports 1 from 1am