Lady Gaga, Joe Schmidt and the Allianz Football League – together at last on another bumper weekend of sport. Here’s your steer to the best of the action on offer and a comprehensive guide to what’s on the box.

THE JOY OF SIX (NATIONS)

Expectation and Irish teams do not a good mix make. But after demolishing barriers in 2016 – big, previously insurmountable southern hemisphere barriers no less - Joe Schmidt’s men roll into this Six Nations with lofty ambitions. And why not? England, as ever, will be the pantomime villains. They are the Grand Slam champions after all and Eddie Jones could have been twirling a moustache as he unveiled number one foot soldier Dylan Hartley as his captain. They’ll relish being the team everyone wants to beat. There’s the spine-tingling possibility of a St Patrick’s Day showdown with the old enemy for the Slam in the final match of the tournament, but it’s a rocky road to set up that Dublin doozy. First up – without the injured Johnny Sexton - is a trip to a very decent Scottish side, who, according to coach Vern Cotter, would be happy with two wins from this campaign. Mind games? Probably. Remember Ireland’s championship party on Scottish soil after England fell short against France two years? Yeah, they do too, and as Devin Toner gravely put it: “Two years ago winning over there was quite good that’s just another reason for Scotland to try and get one over on us.”

Before that, Tom Tierney will look to start a huge year for the Ireland Women with victory over Scotland. What better way to host a World Cup than as Six Nations champs? And, later on Friday evening, Nigel Carolan will hope his new-look under-20s can hit the ground running. Only Johnny McPhillips and Cillian Gallagher in 15 have been capped before at this level. It’s a feast of Celtic rivalry.

Where to watch it: Scotland v Ireland, Six Nations, RTE2/BBC1, Saturday, 2.25pm; Live Online Blog www.rte.ie/sport; RTE Radio 1, from 2pm; Scotland v Ireland, Women’s Six Nations, Friday, RTE2, 6.35pm; Scotland v Ireland, U20s Six Nations, Friday, RTE2, 8.30pm;

SUPER BOWL LI

They call it ‘The Greatest Show On Earth’, and for even the uninitiated, the sheer spectacle of the Super Bowl makes it worth staying up for. So don’t worry if you think a Hail Mary is just a nicer penance than an Our Father, or Grid Iron is a good way to cook a steak; this all-singing, all-dancing climax to the season comes with enough bright, fluffy packaging to keep you entertained even if you haven’t a notion what’s going on. The New England Patriots have made the showpiece for a record ninth time thanks to a 36-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and will take on the Atlanta Falcons, who booked a ticket to Houston’s NRG Stadium with a 44-21 dismissal of the Green Bay Packers. Red-hot quarterback Matt Ryan is the man many are backing to lead Falcons to a first ever crown, though 39-year-old Tom Brady knows a thing or two about capturing the Lombardi Trophy and is on a road to redemption following 2015’s ‘Deflategate’ – he was banned for four matches for letting the air out of footballs in a title game against the Indianapolis Colts. Brady strenuously denied it. On top of that there’s the tantalising prospect of Lady Gaga doing something mad during the half-time show. It’s been rumoured she’ll turn up on the roof of the stadium, and she might even hurt Tom’s feelings by slating his friend Donald Trump. Spoiler alert: she doesn’t like him.

Where to watch it: New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons, Sky Sports 1/BBC1, 11.30pm

THE FOOTBALL LEAGUE HAS LANDED

Kevin McStay probably said it best after Roscommon’s FBD League final loss against Galway last week. “The league is a fantastic competition,” he purred, “... a real competition.” With genuinely high stakes too. The importance of competing in the higher divisions isn’t lost on anyone. The platforms to summer charges are laid in spring; competing against the best possible opposition for two months is a sharpening tool like no other. The Dublin footballers are chasing a fifth league title on the bounce, and gave none of their rivals any reason to believe their incredible are standards are slipping by seamlessly rolling out their next generation of talent in pre-season. They start with a trip to Cavan, while Kerry, rolling into Division 1 with the McGrath Cup in the cabinet, head to a Donegal at a crossroads. Rory Kavanagh, Christy Toye, David Walsh, Eamon McGee and Colm McFadden have all headed off into the sunset while Leo McLoone (27) and Odhran MacNiallais (24) made themselves unavailable for the coming season. It all leaves Rory Gallagher with some heavy reconstruction to do in a ruthlessly unforgiving division. Mayo clash with Monaghan under the MacHale Park lights on Saturday, while St Thomas’ Al-Ireland Club SHC semi-final clash with Ballyea is also on the box on a busy weekend. The brilliant Tony Kelly led them to a first ever Munster title before Christmas and they’ll look to write another chapter in the fairytale at Semple Stadium. "Stay away from the Christmas dinner over the winter and you could play in the All-Ireland semi-final yet," the former Hurler of the Year said to Marty Morrissey after that provincial triumph. "I'll see you at training on Tuesday night,” replied Marty. What odds on a spectacular cameo?

Where to watch it: Saturday - Laois v Louth, Allianz Football League Division 3, eirSport1, 7pm; Down v Fermanagh, Allianz Football League Division 2, eir Sport 2 SD, 7pm; Mayo v Monaghan, Allianz Football League Division 1, eir Sport 2 HD, 7pm; Sunday – Donegal v Kerry, Allianz Football League Division 1, TG4, 2pm; St Thomas’ v Ballyea, All-Ireland SHC Club semi-final, TG4, 5pm

CHELSEA v ARSENAL

And so it goes for Arsenal. On Tuesday night they tossed away a golden chance to close the gap on table-toppers Chelsea with a truly appalling first 20 minutes against Watford that left them with a two-goal deficit they couldn’t claw back. “We made them look like Barcelona,” a crestfallen supporter told Arsenal Fan TV afterwards. “They’re nothing special, they’re just Watford... and we can’t put away Watford! It hurts man, it hurts.” It must hurt. Gloriously fluid and creative when on song, the Gunners can pick apart anyone when they’re in the mood. They’re just not always in the mood. It’s not beyond them to breathe life into a sagging title race though, even if Antonio Conte’s men are absolutely in control of their own destiny and look unshakeable right now. Better weather might help. “We mustn’t forget that it’s been raining,” a more forgiving supporter said in excusing Arsenal’s catastrophic defending against the Hornets. “You never know how it’s going to affect the team.” Rain macks at the ready then to save Arsene Wenger’s season.

Where to watch it: Chelsea v Arsenal, Sky Sports 1, 12.30pm

NUMBER OF THE WEEK

5 million – The amount of dollars on average advertisers have to cough up to bag a 30-second slot for this Sunday’s Super Bowl TV coverage. Snickers will break the mould this year; their commercial – featuring Star Wars actor Adam Driver - will be aired live. Nuts.

QUOTES OF THE WEEK

“Welcome buddy.” - Jeff Hendrick wipes away a tear (probably) as he tweets his joy at the arrival of BFF Robbie Brady to Burnley.

"There's quite a limit on the resources of our earth, and so recycling these things and giving them a new use will make us all think about the environment." - Tokyo 2020 Sports Director Koji Murofushi cheers us all up as he reveals the next Olympic Games medals will be made out of old mobile phones.

“Injuries and setbacks are all part of the game but it doesn't make the hurt any less, and it doesn't make the frustration any less.” – A disconsolate Rich Ricci rues Faugheen’s withdrawal from the Irish Champion Hurdle, though he remains the general favourite for the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival on 14 March.

“For the past 49 days I’ve had one single goal. To live life.” – Gavan Hennigan reflects on a remarkable personal journey after becoming the fastest Irishman to row across an ocean in the 12-boat Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.

“After all those Chelsea battles and Frank Lampard now retiring, I can finally admit the respect I had for him and that he was a great player!” - Jamie Carragher takes off his Liverpool hat to salute one of the great goalscoring midfielders, who hung up his boots at the age of 38.

SPORT ON TV THIS WEEKEND

FRIDAY

Golf: Phoenix Open, Sky Sports 4, 8pm

Snooker: German Masters, Eurosport 1, 6.45pm

Rugby: Scotland v Ireland, Women’s Six Nations, RTE 2, 6.35pm;

Scotland v Ireland, U20s Six Nations, RTE2, 8.30pm;

Edinburgh v Munster, Pro12, Sky Sports 2, 7.35pm/Highlights, TG4, 11.20pm;

Northampton v Scarlets, Anglo-Welsh Cup, BT Sport 1, 7.45pm

Soccer: Wigan Athletic v Sheff Wednesday, Championship, BT Sport 2, 7.30pm;

Deportivo La Coruna v Real Betis, La Liga, Sky Sports 5, 7.45pm

Tennis: Davis Cup Highlights, Canada v Britain, BBC2, 11.05pm

SATURDAY

Athletics: European Indoor Meeting, Eurosport 2, 5.30pm

Golf: Dubai Desert Classic, Sky Sports 4, 8.30am;

Phoenix Open, Sky Sports 4, 6pm

Cycling: Tour of Dubai Stage 5, Eurosport 2, 9.30am

Cricket: South Africa v Sri Lanka ODI, Sky Sports 2, 11.25am;

New Zealand v Australia, ODI, Sky Sports 2, 9.55pm

Soccer: Chelsea v Arsenal, Premier League,Sky Sports 1, 12.30pm;

Tottenham v Middlesbrough, Premier League, Sky Sports 1, 5.30pm;

Malaga v Espanyol, La Liga, Sky Sports 5, 12pm;

Sporting Gijon v Alaves, La Liga, Sky Sports 5, 5.30pm;

Valencia v Eibar, La Liga, Sky Sports 5, 7.45pm

Motherwell v Hearts, Scottish Premiership, BT Sport 1, 12.15pm

Tennis: Davis Cup Highlights, Canada v Britain, BBC2, 6pm

Rugby: England v France, U20s Six nations, Sky Sports 5,12pm;

Scotland v Ireland, Six Nations, RTE2/BBC1, 2.25pm;

England v France, Six Nations, RTE2/UTV, 4.50pm;

England v France, Women’s Six Nations, Sky Sports Mix, 7.35pm

Snooker: German Masters, Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4pm & 6.05pm-11.30pm

Horse Racing: Racing form Sandown, Musselburgh & Wetherby, ITV4, 1.30pm

GAA: St Thomas’ v Ballyea, All-Ireland SHC Club semi-final, TG4, 5pm;

Laois v Louth, Allianz Football League, eirSport1, 7pm;

Down v Fermanagh, Allianz Football League, eir Sport 2 SD, 7pm

Mayo v Monaghan, Allianz Football League, eir Sport 2 HD, 7pm

SUNDAY

Rugby: Italy v Wales, Six Nations, RTE2/UTV, 2pm;

Saracens v Leicester, Anglo-Welsh Cup, BT Sport 1, 4pm

GAA: Donegal v Kerry, Allianz Football League, TG4, 2pm;

League Sunday Highlights, RTE2, 9.30pm

NFL: New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons, Super Bowl, Sky Sports 1/BBC1, 11.30pm

Golf: Dubai Desert Classic, Sky Sports 4, 8am;

Phoenix Open, Sky Sports 4, 6pm

Soccer: Manchester City v Swansea City, Premier League, Sky Sports 1, 1.30pm;

Leicester City v Manchester Utd, Premier League, Sky Sports 1, 4pm

Sevilla v Villareal, Sky Sports Mix, 11am;

St Johnstone v Celtic, Scottish Premiership, Sky Sports 5, 12.30pm;

Atletico Madrid v Leganes, La Liga, Sky Sports 2, 3pm;

Real Sociedad v Osasuna, La Liga, Sky Sports 2, 5.30pm;

Celta Vigo v Real Madrid, La Liga, Sky Sports 1, 7.45pm

Snooker: German Masters final, Eurosport 1, 12.45pm

Tennis: Davis Cup Highlights, Canada v Britain, BBC2, 11.45pm