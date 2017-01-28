Swim Ireland CEO Sarah Keane believes she can make the Olympic Council of Ireland a more "strategic and professional organisation" that will deliver results for Irish sport is she wins the race for presidency.

Keane, along with Willie O’Brien and Bernard O’Byrne, is in the running to replace Pat Hickey as OCI President, the vote for which will be taken on 9 February.

Hickey was arrested in Brazil at last year’s Rio Games and charged with ticket touting, though he was eventually released on bail and is now back in Ireland.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio 1's Saturday Sport, Keane praised Hickey's past work for the organisation and outlined her ambitions and plans for the position should she be elected.

"Pat [Hickey] put an awful lot of work over his lifetime into furthering the Irish Olympic movement and he was also a fantastic ambassador for sport internationally," Keane said.

"I don't think what happened to him and his family is something anybody would condone.

"A criminal process is under way and that needs to be seen through.

"That's what he needs to deal with. From the point of view of those of us who've been on the Olympic Council of Ireland's board, our duty as directors is to work in the best interest of the organisation.

"Having said that I do believe that there are changes required in relation to how the board operated and that needs a wide group of people to believe in that level of change in order to implement it.

"I think there's a lot of very strong people going forward now for the Olympic Council who understand how that boards operate."

Keane was part of a three-person crisis management subcommittee appointed by the OCI in response to scandals in Rio.

"From my perspective, getting involved in the crisis management committee, getting certain reports done, seeing certain reports through to the best of our ability... [I'm] now looking to make changes that are required on behalf of the organisation really to make sure that it is a much more strategic and professional organisation going forward that delivers for Irish sport."

Hickey's First Class plane ticket from London to Brazil was presented to the media after his arrest along with his passport and Olympic credentials.

Asked if she'd fly First Class if elected as OCI president, Keane added: "Somebody else asked me this recently and said, 'you know I think you should be travelling first class because you're going to be going from one job to another job and you need to be fresh'.

"I think we'll just to get on with... the one that is most economically efficient because that's what we ask our athletes and coaches to do.

"The Olympic movement in Ireland needs some change. It's been through a very, very tough time and now it needs to move forward. It needs to put the athletes first.

"It needs to work with small and big organisations much more closely on their Olympic journey.

"It needs better governance and it also needs radical change in terms of behaviours and in terms of strategy in order that it can become an organisation that people feel is relevant, that people feel is purposeful and that people are proud of."