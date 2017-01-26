The new state-of-the-art Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena was officially opened today with Minister Shane Ross saying it will fill an "important gap in our national sporting infrastructure".

The indoor training and events centre is situated at the heart of the Sport Ireland National Sports Campus and comprises a National Gymnastics Training Centre, National Indoor Athletics Training Centre and National Indoor Training Centre and is designed to accommodate over 20 sports.

The indoor training and events centre will be complemented by ancillary spectator, changing, media and conference facilities.

Look around the new Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena in Abbotstown, which officially opened today. #RTEsport pic.twitter.com/qv3jFbO66f — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) January 26, 2017

An Taoiseach Enda Kenny and Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross were in attendance at the opening

“This most impressive facility is a very welcome addition to Ireland’s sporting infrastructure and I look forward to the many events which the Arena will host of the coming months and years,” Mr Kenny said.

“The development of the Indoor Arena with its tremendous indoor athletics track, world class Gymnastics Centre and expansive indoor training facilities fills an important gap in our national sporting infrastructure,” the Minister added.