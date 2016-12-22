It’s been a year of highs and lows in Irish sport. From incredible victories and devastating defeats, to the Irish sporting fans that make it all worthwhile, RTÉ Player have gathered the best sporting moments of 2016 in soccer, rugby, GAA and Rio 2016 in RTÉ Sport: Best of 2016.

#COYBIG

Experience again, some of the most memorable matches of the European Championships as well as the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers.

Relive Robbie Brady’s reaction to living his dream and scoring that sensational goal against Italy to create one of the greatest nights in Irish sporting history, sending Ireland through to the final 16 of Euro 2016 or hear from Derry man, James McClean as he basks in the glory of scoring the winning goal against Austria in the World Cup Qualifiers.

Watch panel discussions, a ‘good luck’ message from RTÉ Sport Awards Sportsperson of the Year Conor McGregor, and a fitting tribute to Robbie Keane as he retires 18 years, 5 months and 6 days after embarking on an explosive soccer career.

#IrishRugby

Watch highlights from RBS 6 Nations and the Guinness Series Autumn Internationals, including Ireland’s historic win over the Wallabies at the Aviva stadium and captain Rory Best’s post-match reaction after marking it with his 100th Cap. Suffer through the disappointing loss against New Zealand and ‘that’ interview where New Zealand head coach, Steve Hansen, addresses allegations that New Zealand played dirty. It. Gets. Awkward.

#GAA

Take the opportunity to experience the magic all over again with the full All-Ireland Football and Camogie finals as Dublin retain the Sam Maguire against Mayo and Kilkenny beat Cork to win the O’Duffy Cup for the first time in 22 years.

Revel in some choice words from All Ireland Hurling Final Man of the Match, John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer as he celebrates Tipperary as the new ‘Champions of F***king Ireland!’ or watch the 2016 GAA GPA All Stars Awards and a 2016 Montage from the Best of the Sunday Game.



#Rio2016

Share in the devastation of Katie Taylor’s loss in the quarter final match to Finnish veteran boxer, Mira Potkonen as she speaks to Joe Stack and the frustration of Michael Conlon after the judges controversial decision to award Vladimir Nikitin the win in their men's bantamweight quarter-final bout.

Then cheer yourself up with some of those classic interviews from Cork brothers Gary and Paul O’Donovan as they outline the recipes for success in cruising to the final and securing a silver medal in the lightweight double sculls and discuss the importance of schteak, schpuds, podium pants and, of course, pulling ‘like a dog’.

See the full collection of clips here.