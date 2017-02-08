The official behind Tokyo's successful bid to host the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games has been questioned by investigators regarding possible corrupt payments.

Japanese Olympic Committee president Tsunekazu Takeda told reporters he had been questioned by Tokyo prosecutors, who were acting on behalf of French authorities who launched an investigation over possible corruption or money laundering.

Takeda, quoted by the Kyodo News agency, said he voluntarily answered questions but told the prosecutors what he "has said so far" with regard to the matter.

French authorities are believed to be investigating the legitimacy of payments of more than $2million US made under contracts with the Tokyo bid team by Black Tidings, a Singapore consultancy, prior to winning the 2020 Games bid in September 2013.

A probe by a Japanese investigative panel decided last September that the payments were legal and within the ethics code of the International Olympic Committee and Takeda has denied any illegitimacy in the deal.