Pat Hickey has confirmed that he will play n part in the procedure to elect his successor as president of the Olympic Council of Ireland.

Three candidates are on the ballot to succeed Hickey in Thursday's election. They are acting OCI president Willie O’Brien, Swim Ireland CEO and current OCI executive member Sarah Keane and Bernard O’Byrne, former CEO of the FAI and currently CEO of Basketball Ireland.

Hickey, who will not be attending Thursday's EGM on health grounds, had made it clear prior to the Rio Olympics that he would not be seeking another term. This was before he was arrested in Rio as part of an investigation into alleged ticketing touting. He was released on bail and returned to Ireland in December.

In a statement released on Monday evening, the 71-year-old said: "I am sad to say I will not attend the EGM to say my personal farewell and thanks to you and my many colleagues and friends in the national federations.

"Since 1989 it has been my great honour and privilege to lead this great Irish sporting institution as president.

“As you will remember, at the beginning of 2016 I announced that Rio would be my last Games as president and that I would stand down immediately after the Games.

“Accordingly, the time has now come to pass the Irish Olympic torch to a new generation and I wish nothing but the best of luck and success to the new president, officers and executive committee of the OCI."