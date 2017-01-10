Basketball Ireland boss Bernard O’Byrne is to run for the role of President of the Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI).

Last month the OCI announced it was to hold elections for all executive positions on its board on 9 February.

O’Byrne, CEO and secretary-general of Basketball Ireland, told the Irish Examiner: “There needs to be a clear-out of personnel and a different modus operandi put in place at this stage.

“It needs to be a more sports-centric organisation and I wouldn’t care if no-one knew that I was president of the OCI if I was to be elected.”

The former Football Association of Ireland chief executive added: “I know it will be a tough and difficult road due to genuine root changes which are needed in the OCI operations.

“These will be difficult to implement but I believe that there is an appetite for change and an appetite to make the OCI more relevant to Irish sport. I’m very enthusiastic about it.”

Pat Hickey, who has been president since 1989, stepped aside from the role after his arrest in Rio during the Olympics in relation to an investigation into alleged ticket touting.

He has denied all allegations made against him.

OCI vice-president William O’Brien, OCI general-secretary Dermot Henihan and Swim Ireland CEO Sarah Keane are also believed to be interested in the position.