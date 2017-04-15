Red Bull driver Max Verstappen posted the fastest time in final practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Dutch teenager, who rose 13 places to finish on the podium in China last Sunday following a masterclass in the inclement conditions, was 0.110 seconds faster than Lewis Hamilton with his championship rival Sebastian Vettel further back in third.

Valtteri Bottas was fourth for Mercedes, while Kimi Raikkonen, who has more podium finishes in Bahrain than any other driver, posted the fifth quickest lap.

But with the warmer climate not representative of the cooler conditions for qualifying later on Saturday, and indeed tomorrow's race - which both take place under the floodlights - the times could be seen as an anomaly.

Nevertheless, Verstappen's impressive lap will provide Red Bull with hope that they can take the fight to Mercedes and Ferrari in Bahrain with a three-team shoot-out for pole position now a distinct possibility.

The one-hour session here was delayed after Romain Grosjean crashed his Haas.

The Frenchman ran wide at turn four before ending up in the barriers with damage to his front wing. Grosjean managed to limp back to the pit lane, and the session soon resumed moments later.

Fernando Alonso, who will miss next month's Monaco Grand Prix to take part in the Indianapolis 500, was 12th in the order.

Meanwhile Jolyon Palmer, in need of a good weekend here after a frustrating start to the season, was last of all the 20 runners.

Qualifying gets under way at 4pm.