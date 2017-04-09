Ireland’s Craig Breen finished fourth on the Tour de Corse as Thierry Neuville became the fourth different winner in as many rounds of the World Rally Championship.

Neuville came home first on day four of the asphalt event, with the Belgian crossing the finish line in his Hyundai i20 Coupe with a 54.7-second cushion over series leader Sebastien Ogier.

France's Ogier suffered an electrical failure in the morning session in his M-Sport Ford but still had enough to reel in Dani Sordo on the closing speed test, finishing 3.8 seconds in front of the Spaniard on the stage for a 1.3-second advantage in the final standings.

Jari-Matti Latvala was fourth overall, with Breen just a tenth of a second behind the Finn in his Citroen C3.

Ogier leads the drivers' standings on 88 points, with Latvala in second place and Neuville back in third.

Breen is up to sixth in the championship on 33 points, while Northern Ireland’s Kris Meeke is one point behind Breen in seventh after his weekend came to an early end on Saturday due to engine problems.