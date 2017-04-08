Northern Ireland's Kris Meeke and his Killarney co-driver Paul Nagle have been forced to retire from the Rally Corsica, round 4 of the World Rally Championship (WRC).

The pair were leading when mechanical issues forced their withdrawal.

The Citroen C3 driver ended stage six with smoke coming from his car and was unable to return for the remaining two stages on the second day of racing in Corsica.

Hyundai's Thierry Neuville took over the lead and stretched his advantage over four-time world champion Sebastien Ogier to 38.9 seconds during the day-ending 17.27 kilometre stage eight.

Danni Sordo is third, one minute 9.4 seconds behind Neuville, with Toyota's Jari-Matti Latvala fourth and Irishman Craig Breen fifth ahead of Sunday's final two stages.