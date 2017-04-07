Northern Ireland's Kris Meeke and his Killarney co-driver Paul Nagle lead the Rally Corsica, round 4 of the World Rally Championship (WRC).

Meeke, who won the last round in Mexico in his Citroen C3, holds a 10.3 second overnight lead over the Ford Fiesta of World Rally champion Sebastian Ogier with Thierry Neuville third for Hyundai, 25.8 seconds behind Meeke.

It was also a good day for Waterford driver Craig Breen who lies in fourth place after the opening four stages, 52.4 seconds behind his Citroen C3 team-mate.

Meeke won the two morning stages while Ogier won the day's third stage ahead of Meeke and Neuville. Meeke then took the fourth stage, beating Ogier by 2.2seconds to win stage four with Neuville again placed third.

Meanwhile Breen had a steady drive throughout the day and moved from 6th after stage one to lie in 4th at the overnight halt.

Killarney’s Rob Duggan, the current Irish Young Rally driver-of-the-year, is competing in the Junior World Rally series and lies fifth in that class in his Fiesta R2.

There are four more stages on Saturday and two on Sunday on Rally Corsica.