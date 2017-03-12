Northern Ireland's Kris Meeke survived a late error at Rally Mexico to win the fourth World Rally Championship event of his career on Sunday.

Meeke had forged a 37.2-second lead ahead of the final stage but came perilously close to snatching defeat from the jaws of victory when he went off the road in the closing stages after he got caught out by a bump in the road.

However, the Dungannon driver managed to get his Citroen back on track and he had 13.8 seconds to spare over Ford’s Sebastien Ogier crossing the line.

Thierry Neuville was back in third, 59.7 seconds behind Meeke and his navigator Paul Nagle.

The eventual winner started the day 30.9 seconds clear of his nearest rival and extended that advantage when he took the penultimate stage.

Meeke suffered his mishap with less than a mile to race on the final stage around the streets of Derramadero and found himself in a spectator car park, spending the best part of 20 seconds frantically finding a way back on to the course and closing out the win.

The 37-year-old is now sixth in the standings after the opening three rounds.