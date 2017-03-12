Tyrone man Kris Meeke has strengthened his lead over world champion Sebastien Ogier to take a commanding advantage into Sunday's final leg of the Mexico Rally.

Meeke and Killarney co-driver Paul Nagle won just one of the nine speed tests in Guanajuato but it proved decisive as a spin by the five-in-a-row seeking Frenchman saw him eventually slip 30.9 seconds adrift.

Meeke, driving his Citroen C3, told www.wrc.com: "It has been a perfect weekend so far. That was going to be the defining loop of the rally. I had to make it stick on this loop and it worked."

Ogier won two tests in his Ford Fiesta and ended 39.6 seconds clear of Belgian Thierry Neuville while Estonia's Ott Tanak is fourth.

New Zealand's Hayden Paddon is fifth and Jari-Matti Latvala of Finland is sixth heading into the final two tests on Sunday.