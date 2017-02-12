Craig Breen has finished fifth at Rally Sweden as Finland's Jari-Matti Latvala finished with a flourish to claim his fourth victory in the race and climb to the top of the WRC rankings after two events.

Latvala won the final three stages on Sunday in his Toyota Yaris, holding off the strong challenge of Estonia's Ott Tanak.

Sebastien Ogier, who won the first race of the year in Monte Carlo in January, recovered from a costly spin and stall on the first corner of Sunday's first stage to grab third place.

Breen, who drives for the Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team, finished two minutes and 51.1 seconds behind Latvala and lies fifth in the championship on 20 points.