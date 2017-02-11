Craig Breen is fifth at Rally Sweden following Saturday's third day of action in the snow.

The Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team driver trails overall leader Jari-Matti Latvala of Finland by two minutes and four seconds.

Estonia's Ott Tanak celebrated wins in the four opening stages of the day in his Ford Fiesta and edged past overnight leader Thierry Neuville (Hyundai Motorsport) before stage 12 was cancelled due to safety reasons.

Latvala clinched victory on stage 13 to lead Tanak by 3.8secs in the overall standings with reigning champion Sebastien Ogier (M-Sport) a further 12.8secs further back ahead of Sunday's final three stages.

Dani Sordo of Spain finished the day in fourth ahead of Breen.