At the end of the first full day of competition at WRC Rally Sweden, Craig Breen lies eighth in his Citroën.

Minor spins and a damaged suspension damper saw Breen drop time on his rivals during the day as he got to grips with the new C3 WRC for the first time.

Thierry Neuville leads the way, with Jari-Matti Latvala second and Ott Tanak in third.