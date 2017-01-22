Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team driver Craig Breen has finished in fifth place overall in the iconic WRC Rallye Monte Carlo.

Breen and his co-driver Scott Martin have alternated between fifth and sixth overall since the rally began on Thursday.

Using an older DS3 car the pair kept pace with the new 2017 spec WRC cars on the rally’s snow and ice covered roads.

Frenchman Sebastien Ogier won the rally on his M-Sport debut, holding on to the lead after Thierry Neuville had suffered a mechanical problem on the penultimate day.

Four-times world champion Ogier beat Jari-Matti Latvala by two minutes and 15 seconds as the Finn handed Toyota a podium finish for their return to WRC after a 17-year absence.

M-Sport were denied a one-two finish after Estonian Ott Tanak slipped from second after suffering an engine problem on Sunday. Tanak finished third, 2:57.8 off the pace.

Ogier took control on Saturday after Belgian Neuville surrendered the lead following a rear suspension problem in the final stage of the day.